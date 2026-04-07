USA, China or India? Bangladesh’s new foreign policy shocks everyone

Dhaka: Barely a month and a half after Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assumed office, the world is witnessing turbulence over the Iran war. Bangladesh, like many other countries, is also facing problems in getting enough fuel because of the unrest. It is putting pressure on the new government.

To address these challenges, Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Humayun Kabir recently toured Middle Eastern countries with an aim to strengthen Bangladesh’s ties in the region and checking on the welfare of the country’s workers affected by the war.

This week, Bangladesh’s foreign minister is scheduled to visit India, following a tour of the United States. Earlier, S Pal Kapoor, the US assistant secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Dhaka to renew engagement with Washington.

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Experts note that Bangladesh is attempting to fortify its international relationships while the Iran war continues to pose logistical and diplomatic challenges.

Which way is Bangladesh leaning?

During Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year Awami League tenure, Bangladesh maintained close ties with India. After her government fell, ties with New Delhi weakened under Muhammad Yunus’s interim administration, while relations with the United States strengthened.

With the BNP in power, people are wondering if Bangladesh’s foreign policy will favour India, China or the United States.

Foreign State Minister Shama Obaid Islam said that the new government’s policy is not centered on any one country. She added that Bangladesh’s priority is to safeguard national interests and build strong ties with all nations. Diplomacy will be guided by the country’s needs rather than by external pressures, and bilateral or multilateral relations will show these priorities.

Testing the US-friendly stance

Bangladesh’s first major foreign policy test has come with the Iran war. The government initially criticised attacks on Gulf countries while carefully avoiding direct condemnation of US strikes on Iran. Subsequent statements condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks as violations of regional sovereignty, though they drew criticism from Tehran. The Iranian ambassador to Dhaka, Jalil Rahimi Jahanbadi, publicly suggested that Bangladesh should have clarified its position and condemned aggressive forces in Iran.

Questions about a US tilt intensified due to past trade agreements during the interim government. The incumbent government, however, insists that all actions are guided by national interest, and Bangladesh is moving forward with careful calculation.

Analysts say that balanced statements, including condolences on Ayatollah Khamenei’s death, demonstrate that the government is taking a measured approach and should be given time to stabilise its foreign policy direction.

Balancing competing interests

Bangladesh has long faced competing pressures from major powers, including India, China, Russia and the United States. Projects like the Teesta water-sharing initiative illustrate how bilateral agreements can trigger friction with other influential countries.

Experts suggest that reaching consensus among political factions is essential for national interest-driven foreign policy and can reduce perceptions of bias toward any single country.

The BNP government is also responding to immediate domestic needs. Bangladesh has requested additional diesel from India and is maintaining cooperative relations with the United States to manage energy and economic concerns. President Donald Trump’s letter to Tarique Rahman emphasised the Indo-Pacific strategy, highlighting Washington’s intent to position Bangladesh within its broader regional plan.

Meanwhile, Chinese investment is critical to Dhaka’s economy to make careful balancing crucial.

Analysts caution that past alignment with a single country caused challenges, so Bangladesh must now engage multiple powers while safeguarding its economic and security interests. They point out that trade dependencies, border considerations with India and the interconnectedness of investments from China and India require a nuanced approach.

Prioritising national interests

Islam has made it clear that Bangladesh will prioritise its people’s interests above all. Decisions on projects, trade and diplomacy will be guided by what benefits Bangladesh, not by who may be displeased. Issues such as Teesta water sharing, trade deficits and border management will be addressed through dialogue with India, China and the United States.

Experts say that this focus on national interest is important, but managing pressure from powerful countries will be challenge for the country’s foreign policy going forward.