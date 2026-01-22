USA ranks 66, China 68, India surpasses both in RNI – who tops the 154-country list

New Delhi: The Responsible Nations Index has been launched by the Delhi-based think tank World Intellectual Foundation. The ranking draws on data available up to 2023 from global sources such as the World Bank, United Nations agencies and the World Justice Project.

The system rests on three broad ideas. Internal responsibility looks at dignity, well-being and empowerment of citizens. Environmental responsibility checks commitment to ecological protection and sustainable growth. External responsibility observes conduct and contribution at the international level.

These three ideas are assessed through seven areas. These include quality of life, governance, social justice and empowerment, economic performance, environmental protection, commitment to peace and international economic relations. A total of 58 selected indicators determine the final score and ranking.

The index sets out to judge nations through responsibility rather than wealth or geopolitical weight. It offers a global lens that values ethics, inclusion and accountability across borders.

At the top of the 2026 ranking stands Singapore with a score of 0.61945. Switzerland follows with 0.58692. Denmark takes third place with 0.58372. Cyprus comes next with 0.57737. Sweden ranks fifth with 0.57397. Czechia holds sixth place at 0.57037. Belgium stands seventh with 0.56900. Austria follows at eighth with 0.56645. Ireland ranks ninth with 0.56336. Georgia completes the top 10 with 0.55805. India appears at number 16 with a score of 0.551513.

China finds itself at the 68th position, while the United States stands at 66th. The results highlight the message that higher GDP or global dominance does not ensure responsible action. Many developing nations perform better in areas such as environmental ethics, gender balance and social justice.

The analysis points to a strong link between responsible institutions, balanced development and inclusive governance. It also flags growing global gaps, especially in climate responsibility, judicial independence and peaceful international engagement. It highlights an uneven moral landscape in today’s nationalist world.

The findings reinforce a broader idea that national success needs to be judged not only by what countries achieve, but also by how responsibly those achievements are reached.