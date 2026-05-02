US's $8.6 billion arms sales for four Middle East allies - What it means for the region

The US State Department has reportedly said that it is approving military sales worth over 8.6 billion US dollars to Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This comes as diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran remain stalled amid the ongoing tensions.

The US administration has bypassed congressional review to offer arms sales to the Middle Eastern nations.

Inside US arms sales to Middle East allies

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According to IANS, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state department, that among the items were advanced precision kill weapon systems, air and missile defence replenishment services, and an integrated battle command system.

Also Read: Trump says only he and a few others know real status of Iran talks – Who are they?

What US 'War Powers Resolution' says

Under the War Powers Resolution adopted in 1973, the president, after notifying Congress of the use of military force, must terminate the action within 60 days, unless Congress authorises continued military action

Trump on US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump told the lawmakers that the war against Tehran has "terminated," as the military action, which was launched without Congressional approval, has reached a 60-day legal deadline.

"There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," Trump was quoted by Politico as saying in a letter to congressional leaders.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said.

He also said on Friday that negotiations with the Iranians remain uncertain, warning he is "not satisfied" with current proposals while keeping both diplomacy and military action on the table.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

​He described Iran's leadership as fragmented and unable to reach a consensus.

"They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," he said, adding the leadership was "very disjointed" and marked by internal divisions.

​Trump argued that internal discord was weakening Tehran's negotiating position.

He said leaders "are not getting along with each other" and "don't know who the leader is", complicating talks.

Trump also made clear that military action remained an option if talks fail.

Middle East tensions

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials.

After this, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on the US assets in the Middle East region. The fallout has extended beyond direct military exchanges.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s energy supplies transit, has come under increased strain.

As the situation continues to evolve, the ripple effects are being felt globally, with implications for energy markets and regional stability.

Against this backdrop, the US arms sales have added a new dimension to the ongoing developments, drawing attention to shifting strategic priorities, alliances, and the broader regional security.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action