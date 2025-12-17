‘Vacate Balochistan, PoK And Sindh Or …’, Baloch Leader Warns Pakistan On Vijay Diwas

Islamabad: As India observed Vijay Diwas on December 17 to mark its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch warned Islamabad, calling on it to vacate Balochistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Sindh. In a statement posted on social media, he referred to Pakistan’s military surrender on December 16, 1971 and said history could repeat if what he described as occupation and oppression continue.

It was on the day that the Indian Army secured a decisive victory over Pakistan and forced around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, led by General A A Khan Niazi, to lay down their arms, marking one of the largest military surrenders since the Second World War.

Extending greetings to India on Vijay Diwas, Baloch posted on X, “Warning from the Republic of Balochistan: History will repeat Pakistan’s 1971 collapse. Greetings to India on Vijay Diwas. The Republic of Balochistan once again issues a clear and direct warning to Pakistan’s occupying forces: vacate Balochistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Sindh or risk facing another historic and humiliating downfall like the one the world witnessed in 1971. History has shown that oppression, occupation and brutality do not endure; only accountability does.”

Continuing his post, he recalled, “Today is December 16, 1971, a date forever etched into the conscience of South Asia and the world. After carrying out mass atrocities, including the killing of nearly 3 million Bengalis and the systematic sexual violence against hundreds of thousands of Bengali women, the Pakistani Army met its inevitable defeat. At Dhaka’s Ramna Race Course, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army and the joint forces of Bangladesh. Lieutenant General A A K Niazi formally signed the instrument of surrender before General Jagjit Singh Aurora, commander-in-chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command. It was the largest military surrender since the Second World War.”

Baloch also paid tribute to the Indian armed forces, writing, “This historic moment stands as a reminder that crimes against humanity, no matter how long they are shielded by power or propaganda, ultimately lead to disgrace and defeat. We salute the brave Indian armed forces, who stood firmly for justice, humanity and peace and played a decisive role in saving millions of innocent lives from Pakistan’s extremist and genocidal machinery. Their actions are a testament to moral courage and the defence of human dignity. This day serves as a warning to all occupying powers and a message of hope to oppressed nations: history does not forgive oppression and freedom always prevails.”