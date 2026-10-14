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Vatican says Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer; lower lobe of right lung removed

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after undergoing a 90-minute operation to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, with the Vatican confirming that the surgery was completed without complications.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
Vatican says Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer; lower lobe of right lung removed
Image Credit: ANI

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Vatican says Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer; lower lobe of right lung removed
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