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Venezuela earthquake: 30 aftershocks follow deadly tremors, survivors narrate the horror

Rescue teams are digging through collapsed buildings across several states. Officials say the full scale of the damage is yet to emerge.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 12:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake: 30 aftershocks follow deadly tremors, survivors narrate the horror
Image Credit: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art expressing prayers and solidarity with the people of Venezuela affected by earthquake, in Puri on June 25. (Photo: X/@sudarsansand via ANI)

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