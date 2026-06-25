/Venezuela earthquake: 30 aftershocks follow deadly tremors, survivors narrate the horror

Venezuela earthquake: Verónica was spending a holiday with her mother in Caracas when deadliest earthquakes struck Venezuela at around 6 pm local time on Wednesday (June 24). The first measured 7.2 in magnitude, while the second, at 7.5, was the strongest recorded in the country since 1900.
As the walls of her apartment shook violently, she feared the building would collapse. “I thought I would not survive,” she told BBC.
The death toll has crossed 164 and nearly a thousand people are injured.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has confirmed that 164 people have died and 971 others have been injured, though officials say the full extent of the destruction is still not known in some of the worst-hit areas. They believe those numbers could rise once rescue teams gain access to the hardest-hit regions.
The ground has stopped shaking for now, but fear still hangs over large parts of the country as people struggle to come to terms with one of the worst earthquakes in the country's modern history.
Authorities say the two powerful earthquakes that struck on June 24 evening were followed by 30 aftershocks. It has left many residents too afraid to return to their homes.
Speaking on state television channel Venezolana de Televisión, Rodríguez said an emergency fund worth $200 million had been created with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help rebuild damaged homes and public infrastructure.
The government has also lifted restrictions on social media platform X to allow people across the country to search for missing relatives and friends. Universities, celebrities and community groups have started sharing posts in an effort to reunite families.
The disaster comes during a difficult period for the country. Earlier this year, Leftist leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were taken into custody by the United States and brought to New York to face trial. Since then, his longtime ally and former Vice President Rodríguez has been running the country as acting president.
Across Caracas, piles of debris line the streets while emergency workers search through collapsed buildings. Videos circulating online capture desperate cries for help from people trapped under the rubble.
Power failures and damaged communication networks have made rescue efforts even difficult in several parts of the country.
As darkness fell, thousands of people chose to stay outdoors. Many had lost their homes, while others simply feared more aftershocks.
Caracas has experienced devastating earthquakes before. In 1967, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake killed more than 200 people and destroyed several buildings in upscale neighbourhoods such as Palos Grandes and Altamira. Residents say Wednesday's disaster felt even worse.
The shaking lasted longer and felt much stronger. People said they never thought they would witness something like this.
Fifty-six-year-old Coro Martínez from eastern Caracas told Reuters, “I have never experienced anything like this in my life. There was a very loud sound, almost like an explosion. Things began falling in the house, even the jugs in the refrigerator came crashing down.”
Many residents escaped so quickly that they left without wearing shoes. Some stood on the streets hugging one another and crying.
Hours later, many still refused to return indoors because of the continuing aftershocks. Hundreds spent the night in public squares, on pavements and in their cars.
One woman in Los Palos Grandes said, "How can anyone return to normal life after something like this? It feels like a film."
La Guaira, north of Caracas, is believed to be the state hit hardest by the earthquake. Heavy damage to roads and public infrastructure has slowed efforts to gather information from the area.
Images and videos from the region show collapsed buildings, large fires and temporary hospitals treating hundreds of injured residents.
Rodríguez said "dozens" of buildings had collapsed and described La Guaira as a disaster zone and a "real tragedy".
Authorities say they still cannot estimate the final death toll.
Apart from La Guaira, the states of Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcón have also suffered extensive damage.
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