Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Hits Venezuela: Damage, Casualties Reported Near Mene Grande

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit the western and northern regions of Venezuela, including the capital city Caracas, on Wednesday evening (September 24, 2025). The quake, which happened at around 6:21 p.m. local time, produced strong movements over a broad region, sending alarm to major cities.

Epicenter Close To Oil Town; Shallow Depth Described

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had its epicenter at a depth of only 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles), roughly 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Mene Grande, an oil town in Zulia state, which is sparsely populated.

The event's shallow nature contributed to the extensive shaking. The quake was also very strongly felt in the country's largest city, Maracaibo, and reports indicated that the shaking was felt as far as neighboring Colombia and Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire islands in the Caribbean. The Colombian Geological Survey measured the quake independently as 6.1 in magnitude.

Government Reports "No Significant Damage"

Even though it was the heavy shaking that made buildings rock and people scurry onto the streets in cities such as Caracas and Maracaibo, there were no quick reports of significant damage or fatalities.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello told state television that the earthquake was "without significant structural damage." Venezuela's seismological institution, however, recorded a lesser magnitude of 5.4 for the earthquake.

The USGS estimated that the earthquake could potentially cause a big impact with a potential death toll of 10 to 100 individuals and serious structural damage. There was an estimated strong to very strong shaking felt by about 230,000 individuals in close proximity to the epicenter.

Strong earthquakes are rare in the history of Venezuela. While roughly 80 percent of the population resides in seismic areas, Venezuela has not seen a significant fatal occurrence since 1997, when the earthquake in Cariaco took 73 lives. A much more destructive quake in 1976 claimed almost 300 lives in Caracas.

