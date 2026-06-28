/Venezuela earthquake death toll hits 1,430: Why rescuers fear next few hours could decide everything

Venezuela Earthquake: Rescue teams and local residents across Venezuela are racing against time as hopes of finding more survivors fade three days after two powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country. At least 1,430 people have been confirmed dead, while more than 51,000 others are still unaccounted for.
Measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, the twin earthquakes struck on Wednesday (June 24) and caused widespread destruction, especially in the coastal region around La Guaira. By Friday (June 26) night, authorities had begun restricting access to the area after heavy traffic began interfering with rescue operations.
In many of the worst-hit neighbourhoods, residents say they have seen only a limited government presence and have taken situation into their own hands. Families and volunteers have been digging through collapsed buildings with their bare hands as aid agencies warn that the crucial 72-hour window for finding people alive is coming to an end.
Officials announced that anyone entering the La Guaira area would now need official permission, although they did not explain who would be granted access.
“Each person saved is a miracle. We are not going to hide absolutely anything about the magnitude of this tragedy,” said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.
Government forces have been distributing food and water to survivors in La Guaira. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said authorities were carrying out a full-scale operation during “critical hours for rescuing people alive”.
She also welcomed international rescue workers and humanitarian assistance arriving from abroad.
She said La Guaira had been “militarised” and promised that more support was on the way, though residents on the ground said the help reaching them covered only a small part of what was needed.
Rodriguez assumed office in January after the United States captured and took former President Nicolas Maduro and wife to New York to face trial on charges of “narco terrorism”. Venezuela has struggled with economic turmoil for more than a decade, and many citizens continue to question the political movement she represents.
On Saturday (June 27), the United Nations Development Programme estimated that direct physical damage from the earthquakes could cost between $4.7 billion and $8.7 billion.
The death toll is expected to rise further as families continue searching for missing relatives. Independent digital databases have recorded tens of thousands of missing people, although some cases may involve duplicate reports or individuals who cannot be contacted because communication networks have failed.
Authorities said that by midday on Friday (June 26), more than 3,300 people had been injured, while rescue teams had pulled 243 survivors from the rubble.
The International Organisation for Migration estimates that as many as 6.76 million people may be affected by the disaster, including roughly 2 million residents in Caracas.
“It is clear that displacement will increase, as people seek safety. A swift response is essential as we deliver life-saving assistance and support the people of Venezuela through the difficult days and months ahead,” IOM Director-General Amy Pope said in a statement.
Experts say the destruction became even worse because both earthquakes were shallow and occurred within a short period of each other.
Loyce Pace, the International Red Cross regional director for the Americas, said, “People are still terrified to re-enter what were their homes.”
Venezuelan authorities said 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had reached the country by Saturday to assist with search efforts.
Nicole Kast, the Venezuela director for the International Rescue Committee, told Al Jazeera that rescuers were entering the final stage of operations.
“Venezuela is in a situation of humanitarian need, with limited resources within their civil protection services. Even though international rescue teams are coming, there is not enough support on the ground, and many people will likely still be trapped under the rubble,” she said.
Kast added that “the final hours of the search and rescue operations, 72 hours is the window in which we hope to find people still alive”.
Meanwhile, a US official said on Saturday that repairs to a damaged runway at the Simon Bolivar International Airport had been completed to allow humanitarian flights and aid deliveries to increase.
In Chacao, one of the hardest-hit districts in Caracas, rescue crews continue removing debris with heavy machinery and drills, though expectations of finding more survivors have faded.
Communication breakdowns have added to the suffering. Large parts of La Guaira are still without reliable mobile phone and internet services. It has left thousands unable to contact relatives or confirm whether loved ones are safe.
Reports allege that the organisation has been so poor that the people, the citizens, are denouncing that they do not even know where their relatives, their survivors are or even where the bodies that have been found are being taken.
Many Venezuelans are still waiting beside collapsed homes and damaged streets, as every passing hour makes the search more difficult and every rescue brings a small measure of hope in a disaster that has affected millions.
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