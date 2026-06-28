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Venezuela earthquake death toll hits 1,430: Why rescuers fear next few hours could decide everything

International rescue teams have started arriving in Venezuela, but aid groups say the scale of destruction is far greater than the resources available. Communication outages and confusion over missing persons continue to add to the pain for thousands of families.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:23 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake death toll hits 1,430: Why rescuers fear next few hours could decide everything
Image Credit: (Photo: X/Xinhua)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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