/Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,295; over 11,000 injured

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 2,295, while the number of injured has reached 11,267, according to Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. Authorities said rescue efforts are continuing as hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded since the disaster. The government has also declared national mourning for the victims.
"As of today, there are 2,295 fatalities and 11,267 injuries. We are currently counting 12,841 affected people," Rodriguez said during a daily update on Wednesday (local time) on the situation following the earthquakes that hit the country last week.
He said 6,461 people had been rescued by more than 4,000 international and domestic rescue workers and volunteers, Xinhua news agency reported.
Indian medical teams are continuing relief operations in Venezuela after the country was hit by twin earthquakes in June. The teams are providing medical assistance and support to people affected by the disaster under Operation Amistad.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared visuals on Wednesday showing that the Army Field Hospital continues to provide timely medical care to those affected by the earthquakes.
Army Field Hospital continues to deliver timely medical care.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/tKmiN5JtSP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026
In another video shared by the MEA, several Venezuelans expressed gratitude to India for its support during the crisis.
Caring for people, serving humanity#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/aTqZ1B54FO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026
"Indian friends, we are truly grateful for this excellent work that you are doing for us Venezuelans. The care that you are providing here is excellent, standing with us in these difficult times. Truly excellent! Your attention and affection towards us is perfect. May god be with you always. I am eternally grateful to you!"
Since June 24, Venezuela has recorded 782 aftershocks, Rodriguez said. However, he noted that both the frequency and magnitude of the aftershocks have decreased in recent days.
NASA researchers estimated that about 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that struck central and northern Venezuela, according to a CNN report.
Rodriguez, who also heads the command centre responsible for setting up temporary camps, called on health workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the Patria platform to help address housing issues caused by the earthquakes.
He said 25 temporary camps were currently operating across the country. These include 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, one in Carabobo and one in Yaracuy.
Rodriguez added that authorities were working quickly to equip the camps and relocate affected residents.
Meanwhile, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquakes.
"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today," Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).
She said that "in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them."
"Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," Rodriguez added.
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