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Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,295; over 11,000 injured

Authorities said more than 6,400 people have been rescued, while hundreds of aftershocks continue. Venezuela has declared seven days of national mourning for the victims.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,295; over 11,000 injured
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Volunteers and rescuers help to find survivors.

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