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Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 235 as rescuers race to save trapped survivors

Authorities have warned that the number of casualties could increase as search and rescue operations continue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 235 as rescuers race to save trapped survivors
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Aftermath of earthquakes in Venezuela.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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