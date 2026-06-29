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  • /Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,450; 3,238 injured

Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,450; 3,238 injured

After the two powerful magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, President Jorge Rodriguez said in the latest government update on the national emergency.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,450; 3,238 injured
Image Credit: IANS

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