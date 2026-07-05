/Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,954 as thousands remain missing

"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.