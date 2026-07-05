Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,954 as thousands remain missing

Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,954 as thousands remain missing

Venezuela earthquake: Nearly 30,000 rescue workers, including international teams, are searching for tens of thousands of missing people across multiple states while aftershocks continue to shake the region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,954 as thousands remain missing
Image Credit: X/@DrTedros. Aftermath of earthquake in Venezuela.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tarot card reading for July 05: True happiness begins with the people who make your heart feel safe, zodiacs
tarot card reading today8 min ago
2
Venezuela Earthquake 202621 min ago
3
Dialogue of the day52 min ago
4
quote of the day1 hr ago
5
Entertainment1 hr ago