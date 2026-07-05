/Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 2,954 as thousands remain missing

The death toll from the two massive earthquakes that hit Venezuela last week has increased to 2,954. Officials confirmed that 16,592 other people were injured. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez shared the updates on his Telegram channel. Search teams have rescued 6,462 people so far. The disaster caused severe damage across several central and western states in the country.
The powerful earthquakes have left 16,209 people without housing. Reports show that 856 buildings are badly damaged, and 190 structures have completely collapsed. To help those who lost their homes, authorities have set up 80 temporary camps to provide shelter, food, and medical aid to the displaced families.
A total of 29,567 rescuers are working on the ground to find survivors. This massive team includes 3,281 rescue experts who traveled from abroad to help. Since the main magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 942 aftershocks, which keeps the affected areas on high alert.
Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, declared seven days of national mourning to honor the victims. In a statement posted on social media, she wrote: "In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today." She also added that "in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them. Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes." Tens of thousands of people are still missing.
The Indian Army's Field Hospital is continuing its humanitarian work in Venezuela after twin earthquakes struck the country on June 24, killing more than 2,300 people.
In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a video showing a man praising the Indian Army's Field Hospital for treating injured people.
La experiencia de Luis Franco refleja la realidad de los cientos de personas que acuden al centro hospitalario instalado por la República de la India en Caracas. Brindando atención médica, consuelo y esperanza a las víctimas de los sismos. ¡Agradecimiento infinito! pic.twitter.com/u53AobIUam — Min. del P.P. para Relaciones Exteriores (@Cancilleria_ve) July 4, 2026
On July 4, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad. He appreciated the medical services being provided there.
La Operación Amistad, llevada a cabo por la hermana nación de India, ha establecido un centro hospitalario en el Hipódromo de Caracas que ofrece atención integral y de alta calidad a todos los afectados por la tragedia del doblete sísmico. Tuvimos la oportunidad de recorrer el… pic.twitter.com/bapPn159S5 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 4, 2026
"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.
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