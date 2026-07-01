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Venezuela earthquake: Everyone fell silent after rescuers heard a voice beneath the rubble

Families in La Guaira are still digging through the ruins in search of their loved ones. Many have accused authorities of responding too slowly after the disaster.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake: Everyone fell silent after rescuers heard a voice beneath the rubble
Image Credit: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art expressing prayers and solidarity with the people of Venezuela affected by earthquake in Puri, Odisha. (Photo: X/@sudarsansand)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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