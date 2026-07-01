/Venezuela earthquake: Everyone fell silent after rescuers heard a voice beneath the rubble

Venezuela Earthquake: Dozens of people are working on top of huge piles of concrete, twisted metal and dust. The debris is unstable and could move at any moment, but nobody stops digging. Every person at the site is hoping to find someone alive or at least bring a loved one home.
Then all the activity suddenly stops.
People begin shouting. Some run towards the wreckage. Others hug each other. A rescuer believes he has heard a voice from beneath the rubble.
One woman breaks down in tears and says, “Oh God, thank you.” Another asks in disbelief, “Really?”
The word spreads through the crowd. There may still be someone alive under the collapsed building.
Last week, two deadliest earthquakes struck Venezuela, brought down several buildings and left many people feared trapped. Rescue operations are still underway across affected areas.
One of the hardest-hit locations is Mariola and Maribel residences near the beaches of La Guaira. Before the June 22 earthquakes, residents and visitors had been enjoying a normal day by the sea. Today, only one of the two residential towers is still standing. Even that building dangerously leans and could collapse any time. The other structure has almost disappeared into the ground.
As rescuers rush towards the road, they ask drivers to switch off their engines. Cranes stop moving, drilling machines fall silent and gradually, there is silence all around.
The rescue workers climb onto the debris, kneel down and lower their heads to listen. “Please let us hear. Do not make any noise. We think someone is here,” one rescuer calls out.
The message passes from one person to another.
“Shhh... please stay quiet.”
People hold their breath. At that moment, silence becomes the only way they can help.
By Saturday (June 27), rescue teams had pulled 33 people out alive. Still, every passing hour makes the task difficult.
Someone calls out desperately, “Please say something so we can hear you.”
The man does not know who might be underneath the massive slabs of concrete. “We are from the rescue team,” he shouts again.
Nothing answers him.
For nearly 10 minutes, the entire area falls silent, and time seems to stand still. In the end, specialists conclude that it was a false signal. The hope that had spread through the crowd disappears almost instantly.
Even after that disappointment, many families refuse to stop.
A person came on Saturday from Puerto La Cruz, which is around 350 kilometres from La Guaira, to help search for his uncle. Exhausted but determined, he watches relatives and neighbours continue removing debris by hand.
“There are bodies trapped in the rubble. The people helping here are the relatives of those who lived in these buildings because the government does not want to help,” he says.
He adds, “The authorities do not say anything. They come, take a look and then leave because their own relatives are not buried there.”
He still does not have any information about his uncle. “They have not brought him out so far,” he says, with his voice breaking.
The disappointment felt across the site is also being felt throughout La Guaira.
One resident, a 60-year-old lady who had lived in Mariola and Maribel Residences for more than a decade, had gone for shopping on the day of the earthquake and later decided to visit her father instead of returning home. She believes that decision saved her life.
She lost her niece and brother-in-law. She says the rescue operation began late. She believes many people could have been saved if the authorities had arrived earlier.
Nearby, Belkis Valecio watches heavy machinery operating around the damaged area. Her brother, nephew and sister-in-law are trapped on the first floor of that tower.
“It has only been four days,” she says.
According to her, heavy equipment should only be used after search and rescue efforts have officially ended.
Her brother lived in the nearby Caribe residential complex, which was completely destroyed in the earthquake. Three families are still removing debris there in the hope of finding their relatives.
Many bodies have been found, and there are still many feared trapped.
As darkness settles over La Guaira, hope returns once again. At the site where the Caribe complex used to be, people suddenly begin running across the pile of rubble. Others rush through the streets asking everyone to keep silent. A group of nurses arrives. Everyone wants to help.
A young man says he has heard a voice from deep inside the wreckage. “Water, water. Bring water for the rescuers,” someone shouts.
Nearly a dozen people immediately get to work. After some time, experts determine that this, too, was a false alarm.
About half an hour later, two motionless bodies become visible deep inside the debris, bringing another painful chapter to a rescue effort that continues to be driven as much by hope as by grief.
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