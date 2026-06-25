/CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Roads buckle and airport ceilings tear apart in deadly Venezuela doublet | VIDEOS

State of emergency in Venezuela was declared as dozens were killed by 'double' earthquake strikes on the north-central coast, leaving at least 700 injured. The unprecedented "double" natural disaster led to widespread structural collapses in the country's capital Caracas and other northern states, resulting in the tragic loss of life.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the double natural disaster started with a magnitude 7.2 quake that hit the region close to coastal Morón, 160 km west of the capital of Venezuela – Caracas. After just 39 seconds, another even stronger quake measuring 7.5 occurred in the same area.
It is noted that this rare series of quakes is the strongest seismic activity to affect Venezuela since 1900. However, despite the fact that the tsunami warning for parts of the Caribbean has briefly been issued, it was canceled after a closer inspection.
#temblor #Venezuela #Impresionante pic.twitter.com/CRGqjbpTqq— Alex Rivas (@AlexRivas10) June 24, 2026
Social media channels began to be overwhelmed with videos showcasing just how devastating the situation was. In one of such clips, filmed by security cameras in the La Pastora neighborhood, one can see the road buckling violently right after the first wave of tremors hit. Further in the city, numerous multi-story buildings have been caught collapsing and falling into piles of rubble.
The panic continued at transportation facilities. Footage of the Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas showed how the ceiling of the terminal started shaking, and the air vents were coming off the roof as people tried to take shelter. The airport is now shut down because of severe structural damages, as well as metro and train stations in the capital.
Me han pasado este vídeo del Aeropuerto de Maiquetia. dios mío… pic.twitter.com/sSH0yboQVP— Said Rahal (@srahalh) June 24, 2026
During the broadcast, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed some deaths; however, she noted that the statistics are still very preliminary.
"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," Rodríguez stated during a televised broadcast.
The death toll at present is not inclusive of the coastal state of La Guaira, declared a disaster area by government officials. Emergency modeling by USGS forecasts that final casualties may be in the thousands.
It has been reported that there have been fatalities in the highly populated neighborhoods of Caracas, such as Baruta, Chacao, and San Bernardino, due to buildings collapsing in the affected areas. The situation has been worsened because the earthquakes occurred on a public holiday when all families were at home.
When night came, rescue squads had been struggling against difficult conditions in terms of disrupted communication channels and blackouts to save people from the rubble. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that there are "disturbing situations" in neighborhoods such as Altamira and asked people to stay outdoors as aftershocks might bring down weakened buildings.
Venezuela is located right above a fault line that separates the Caribbean plate from the South American plate. Although there are minor earthquakes in the area, the last catastrophic earthquake occurred in 1967, when a major earthquake destroyed the city of Caracas. Rescue teams deployed to the affected areas are ready for a long and tough task ahead as help starts pouring in from South America and the United States.
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