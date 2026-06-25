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  • /CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Roads buckle and airport ceilings tear apart in deadly Venezuela doublet | VIDEOS

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Roads buckle and airport ceilings tear apart in deadly Venezuela doublet | VIDEOS

A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Venezuela after a rare double-seismic sequence—a 7.2 magnitude foreshock followed by a catastrophic 7.5 mainshock—struck the north-central coast. At least 32 are dead and 700 injured as severe structural collapses paralyze Caracas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Roads buckle and airport ceilings tear apart in deadly Venezuela doublet | VIDEOS
Image Credit: Rescuers work at the ruins of a building in Caracas, Venezuela. (IANS)Source: Bureau

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