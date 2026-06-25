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Venezuela hit by deadly twin earthquakes: The fascinating science behind how we detect and measure massive tremors

A deadly twin earthquake struck Venezuela. Discover the science behind how seismographs detect seismic waves and why USGS uses Moment Magnitude over Richter.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Venezuela hit by deadly twin earthquakes: The fascinating science behind how we detect and measure massive tremors
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

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