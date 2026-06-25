/Venezuela hit by deadly twin earthquakes: The fascinating science behind how we detect and measure massive tremors

Wednesday night saw a devastating series of quakes hit Venezuela as a magnitude 7.2 earthquake was swiftly followed less than 60 seconds later by an even larger magnitude 7.5 quake, leaving in its wake at least 32 dead, over 700 injured, and destroying crucial municipal infrastructure across Venezuela's north-central coast. The first tremor struck at a depth of 22 kilometers from the coastal city of Morón, located in the province of Yaracuy, around 160 kilometers west of Caracas, whereas the second shallow tremor registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.