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Venezuela earthquake: Pulled from rubble with her 18-day-old baby, she recalls checking if he was breathing

Her viral rescue footage has turned the baby into a symbol of hope in Venezuela, which is dealing with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that struck on June 24.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST
Venezuela earthquake: Pulled from rubble with her 18-day-old baby, she recalls checking if he was breathing
Image Credit: (Photos: Screen grabs/Instagram)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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