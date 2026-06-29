/Venezuela earthquake: Pulled from rubble with her 18-day-old baby, she recalls checking if he was breathing

Venezuela earthquake: A mother rescued from the wreckage of her collapsed home in Venezuela has described how her 18-day-old baby helped her keep going during the hours she was trapped under debris.
Diana Patiño said her son, Juan David, was all she could think about as she lay pinned in the ruins. “As long as he was alive, I was going to survive too. I kept touching his nose again and again to make sure he was still breathing,” she said.
Her viral rescue footage has turned the baby into a symbol of hope in Venezuela, which is dealing with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that struck on June 24. At least 1,450 people have been killed, and tens of thousands are still missing.
The country’s interim president has called it the worst natural disaster in the country’s history. Rescue teams are still working through collapsed buildings, though hopes of finding more survivors are fading in several areas.
Speaking at a clinic in Caracas on Sunday (June 28), Diana recalled the moments after the earthquake hit her eighth-floor apartment in the coastal region of La Guaira. She was washing dishes when the shaking began and first thought it would pass soon. Within seconds, the building started to give way.
“I felt like I was flying. Then it felt like I was being pulled down with water and rubble. I fell into a hole and got stuck there. I don’t know how I didn’t let go of my baby because everything was moving around me. Furniture was crushing me,” she narrated the horror.
She tried shouting for help but soon realised no one could hear her. “I told myself I would not waste energy. I would only shout when I heard voices or footsteps nearby,” she said.
Her left leg was trapped under concrete, and debris pressed against her head. In the darkness, she said she found a Bible beside her, which gave her a strange sense of strength and clam during the ordeal.
“There was a small light in the rubble, almost like the moon,” she recalled.
Hope came when she heard her brother calling her name from above the debris.
“I told myself this was my only chance. I screamed with all my strength, ‘I am here’, and he said, ‘I have found you and I promise I will not leave until you are out’,” she said.
A carefully coordinated rescue operation followed, and both mother and baby were pulled out on Thursday (June 25) night.
Diana suffered injuries to both legs, while baby Juan David escaped with only minor injuries.
Diana’s husband, Gerson, had returned home shortly before the earthquake struck and was parking his car when the shaking began. He managed to climb over a fence to safety, but feared the worst when he saw the damage to his apartment building.
The moment he was reunited with his wife and son was later captured on video that spread online. Overcome with emotion, he closed his eyes tightly and looked up after holding his baby for the first time since the rescue.
He said the emotions cannot be put into words as he had thought they were gone. When he saw his son, he said, he felt like he was born again.
The family’s home has been destroyed. Their pet dog is still missing. Despite the loss, they say they are determined to rebuild.
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