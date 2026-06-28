/5.6‑magnitude earthquake strikes off Aragua as Venezuela battles aftermath of twin 7+ shocks

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aragua, Venezuela, on Sunday. The tremor occurred just days after two powerful earthquakes caused widespread destruction across the country. Rescue teams continue searching for survivors as authorities report rising casualties, injuries, and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and essential services in affected areas.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) detected a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in the waters off the coast of Aragua, Venezuela.
According to EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres. The latest tremor comes days after two powerful earthquakes struck the country and caused severe damage.
The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday has risen to 1,500.
Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on state television that 3,238 people have been injured and 3,142 families have been affected by the disaster.
He added that tens of thousands of people are still working around the clock on search-and-rescue operations.
Following the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes, Venezuela has recorded 430 light to moderate aftershocks, Rodriguez said in the latest government update on the national emergency.
Meanwhile, US Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "By bringing international disaster response programs under the State Department, the U.S. government is able to respond more rapidly and more effectively to disasters. After the earthquakes in Venezuela, the U.S. immediately mobilized, activating urban search and rescue teams and the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies."
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez thanked United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences to the affected families.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also expressed solidarity with Rodriguez following the disaster.
Residents in affected areas have complained about a lack of organisation in the government's recovery efforts.
The situation has been made more difficult by mobile network and internet outages in some regions.
Several aftershocks and smaller earthquakes have continued to shake Venezuela since the twin earthquakes struck on Wednesday.
Rescuers remain on high alert as they continue searching for possible survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.
At least 1,500 people reportedly died following Wednesday's earthquakes.
51,000 people have been reported missing, according to Al Jazeera.
Authorities warned that the chances of finding survivors decrease significantly if they are not located within the first 72 hours after an earthquake.
Many people are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble, and officials fear the death toll could rise further.
According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 caused major human suffering and loss of life while severely affecting livelihoods, infrastructure, and essential services.
A preliminary satellite-based Rapid Digital Assessment (RAPIDA) estimated direct physical damage at USD 6.7 billion, which is equivalent to around 6% of Venezuela's GDP.
The UNDP said that while the economic losses are significant, the greatest impact has been felt by the people and communities affected by the disaster.
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