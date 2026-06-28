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5.6‑magnitude earthquake strikes off Aragua as Venezuela battles aftermath of twin 7+ shocks

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Venezuela's coast days after deadly twin quakes. Rescue efforts continue as aftershocks, casualties, and damage mount.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
5.6‑magnitude earthquake strikes off Aragua as Venezuela battles aftermath of twin 7+ shocks
Image Credit: IANS/Xinhua.

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