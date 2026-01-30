In a historic shift from decades of socialist resource management, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez signed a law on Thursday that allows private companies to take full control of oil operations. This marks the biggest change in the nation's energy policy since the Hugo Chávez era and indicates a quick move toward Western-style economic systems.

The legislation comes just weeks after a major change in the country's leadership when United States forces captured Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.

A post-Maduro economic shift

The signing of the bill follows a high-stakes military operation by the Trump administration that led to Nicolás Maduro's removal from the capital. Since taking on the role of acting President, Rodriguez has quickly moved to dismantle the state-owned monopoly previously held by Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

Before signing the decree, Rodriguez reportedly consulted with U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed the details of Venezuelan oil sales and the flow of capital, which Rubio had described to U.S. Senators as a key part of the administration’s regional plan.

"We’re talking about the future," Rodríguez said during the signing ceremony, which happened just two hours after the National Assembly approved the measure. “We are talking about the country that we are going to give to our children.”

Private firms to manage production and pricing

The new law effectively ends state-led extraction. Key points include:

Operational Control : Private companies will now have full management of oil activities at their own cost and risk.

: Private companies will now have full management of oil activities at their own cost and risk. Approval Process : Companies must show technical and financial capability through business plans approved by the Oil Ministry.

: Companies must show technical and financial capability through business plans approved by the Oil Ministry. Pricing Power: For the first time in twenty years, private firms will have a say in the pricing of the crude they produce.

The law also states that the oil and gas reserves remain owned by the Venezuelan state, even as private partners handle extraction and refining.

New protections for foreign investors

To attract cautious international investors, the Rodríguez administration has included important legal and financial protections:

Independent Arbitration: Disputes will no longer be limited to Venezuelan state courts. Companies can now seek resolution through independent international arbitration.

Flexible Taxation: The law caps the maximum royalty rate at 30%. However, the government can lower these rates based on a project's financial needs and global competitiveness.

Reversing the Chavez legacy

This new legislation dismantles the framework set nearly 20 years ago under Hugo Chávez, which emphasized state control over natural resources. The policy shift follows earlier proposals from Rodriguez, shortly after President Trump indicated that Venezuelan oil exports would be monitored by his administration.

Analysts believe this move is a desperate attempt to revive a failing infrastructure and quickly bring in foreign capital to support the stabilized but fragile transitional government.

