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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342
Image Credit: IANS

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