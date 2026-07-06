/Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342

CARACAS: The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,342, with 16,740 people injured, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said. Rodriguez said in an update on Telegram on Sunday that the number of people rescued remains at 6,462. An official report said 17,345 people were also displaced, reports Xinhua news agency. Since the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 995 aftershocks, according to the update. Authorities have also set up 80 temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people. According to Saturday's update, 29,567 rescuers remain deployed to search for survivors, including 3,281 from abroad.