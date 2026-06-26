/Venezuela twin earthquakes: Death toll rises to 920; over 3,300 injured

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela this week has risen to at least 920, with 3,360 people injured, authorities said on Friday.
The updated figures were announced by Jorge Rodriguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly. Officials have warned that the toll is expected to increase as search-and-rescue operations continue, with many families reporting that their loved ones remain trapped beneath the rubble.
"Each person saved is a miracle," Rodriguez said.
The powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck northern Venezuela late on Wednesday, leaving widespread devastation. As rescue efforts continued, distraught families searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings for missing loved ones and the few belongings they could recover.
CNN reported that the death toll is expected to rise significantly as search teams find more victims.
"We haven't slept a wink in our efforts to save lives," Rodriguez told VTV, as she also praised the arrival of international assistance and emergency crews. "We have saved dozens of lives."
As per VTV, search and rescue teams are concentrating efforts on the state of La Guaira, which appears to be the most affected area following the deadly back-to-back earthquakes.
It was reported that the government said it has also established a stockpile centre of food, water and medicines for those in need at the foreign ministry in Caracas.
Humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas.
India has launched 'Operation Amistad' to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, with two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday.
In a post on X, announcing the operation, Jaishankar said, "Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17S took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts."
The relief mission includes an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including medicines, medical equipment and two BHISHM Cubes, designed to provide rapid emergency medical support in disaster situations.
With ANI inputs
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.