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Venezuela twin earthquakes: Death toll rises to 920; over 3,300 injured

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela this week has risen to at least 920, with 3,360 people injured, authorities said on Friday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Venezuela twin earthquakes: Death toll rises to 920; over 3,300 injured
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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