Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Venezuela twin quakes claim 235 lives: What Japan can teach Caracas about survival

Venezuela twin quakes claim 235 lives: What Japan can teach Caracas about survival

Venezuela's health ministry informed that the death toll has risen to at least 235 after two devastating earthquakes jolted the country on Wednesday. The shallow twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck just 40 seconds apart. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Venezuela twin quakes claim 235 lives: What Japan can teach Caracas about survival
Image Credit: The Venezuela quakes were reportedly the strongest earthquakes to hit the South American country in over a century (Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Venezuela twin quakes claim 235 lives: What Japan can teach Caracas about survival
Venezuela1 min ago
2
FIFA WC 202611 min ago
3
Auto news18 min ago
4
BSE29 min ago
5
Welcome To The Jungle Review33 min ago