/Venezuela twin quakes claim 235 lives: What Japan can teach Caracas about survival

Venezuela earthquakes: Venezuela's health ministry informed that the death toll has risen to at least 235 after two devastating earthquakes jolted the country on Wednesday. The shallow twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck just 40 seconds apart.
The Venezuela quakes were reportedly the strongest earthquakes to hit the South American country in over a century and the deadliest in decades.
The earthquakes left parts of the country's central coast and the capital, Caracas, in widespread devastation. The tremors triggered building collapses, power and communications outages.
Venezuela is currently racing against time to rescue hundreds who are believed to be trapped beneath the debris and collapsed buildings after the two back-to-back powerful earthquakes left more than 200 people dead and many injured.
At the same time, the authorities have warned that the death toll could rise further as rescuers struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.
The earthquakes were both shallow, occurring at a depth of just 10 km, allowing much of their energy to be released near the surface.
Notably, shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep quakes. This is due to the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes having a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
For scientific purposes, the earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data, cited by ANI.
Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70-300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300-700 km deep.
Reportedly, Venezuela has not experienced a major earthquake for roughly half a century, leaving many residents with limited disaster preparedness.
Years of underinvestment in infrastructure have also heightened concerns regarding the vulnerability of aging buildings to strong seismic activity.
However, the country has suffered deadly earthquakes in the past. One notable example is the 1812 earthquake that rocked Caracas and Mérida, resulting in 30,000 deaths, according to Al Jazeera.
In 1967, Caracas endured another severe jolt in which more than 200 people lost their lives.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday advised citizens to remain vigilant after an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture.
"Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no concern about a tsunami," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, and over the years, it has taken notable steps toward disaster preparedness.
Over the years, the nation has elevated its preparedness, which reportedly includes an 'Earthquake Early Warning' system, infrastructure investment to meet needs in the event of a disaster, and many other measures.
According to a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Japan is also teaching disaster preparedness to children from their earliest school years.
Central America has previously suffered several devastating earthquakes that have resulted in hundreds of fatalities. For instance, the February 2010 earthquake in Chile’s Maule region not only triggered a tsunami but also claimed the lives of over 500 people.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Central American region is situated at the junction of several tectonic plates. This includes a subduction zone, a boundary between two tectonic plates.
Furthermore, the report noted that a large portion of Central America's population resides in informal housing. These poorly constructed structures are not designed to withstand strong tremors, which, combined with the geological factors, place the region at an exceptionally high risk for earthquakes.
(with agencies' inputs)
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