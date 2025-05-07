Operation Sindoor: In a strong reaction to a report by China's Global Times, India urged the media organisation to "verify facts" and cross-examine sources. The controversy surrounded the report's claim that three Indian fighter jets were shot down by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) after India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information," wrote the Embassy of India in Beijing in a series of posts on X.

(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews , we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information. https://t.co/xMvN6hmrhe — India in China (@EOIBeijing) May 7, 2025

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," it added in another post.

(2/n) Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public.

When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics. May 7, 2025

Global Times reported that "The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down another Indian fighter jet in response to overnight airstrikes carried out by India at multiple locations in Pakistan."

The media organisation cited “sources from the Pakistani military.”

Earlier, PIB Fact Check in a post on X had informed that Pakistani accounts sharing a video of a crash, claiming that Pakistan shot down another Indian fighter plane.

It clarified, "The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which occurred during a routine training mission."

Pakistani accounts sharing video of a crash, claiming #Pakistan has shot down another Indian fighter plane.#PIBFactCheck



The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which… pic.twitter.com/IJEcJqlFKg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Operation Sindoor Details

The Indian Armed Forces provided detailed insights into Operation Sindoor, the precision strike operation launched on the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was carried out as a retaliation for the gruesome attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The strikes were carried out between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday and involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In a press briefing in Delhi hours, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh provided details on the airstrike attack. A total of nine terror sites in Pakistan, including five in PoK, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were targeted with planning and the aim to avoid civilian casualties.