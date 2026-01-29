'Very disappointing': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Europe put EU-India FTA ahead of the Ukrainian people

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday expressed disappointment with Europe, while commenting on the European Union’s recent trade deal (FTA) with India.

India and the European Union finalised a landmark free trade agreement on Tuesday, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed as the “mother of all deals.”

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent said Europe was buying refined products from India that were produced using Russian oil.

He also claimed the EU had been reluctant to align with US tariffs on Indian goods due to ongoing trade negotiations.

Last year, the United States imposed an additional 25% tariff on India, citing its purchases of Russian oil.

When asked whether the India-EU trade deal would threaten the US, Bessent said, "They (Europe) should do what's best for themselves, but I will tell you, I found, I find the Europeans very disappointing."

US treasury secretary said, “The Europeans were unwilling to join us (on higher tariffs), and it turns out, because they wanted to do this trade deal.”

He also said, "So every time you hear a European talk about the importance of the Ukrainian people, remember that they put trade ahead of the Ukrainian people."



What is the India-EU Trade Deal?

After almost twenty years of intricate negotiations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, announced the conclusion of talks on the landmark agreement. The pact links 1.4 billion people in India with 450 million across the EU’s 27 member states, forming a vast economic area valued at around USD 27 trillion, about a quarter of global economic output.

Under the agreement, import tariffs on roughly 96–99% of goods traded between the two sides will be slashed. India stands to gain wider access for key exports such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather products, gems and jewelry, and seafood. Meanwhile, European countries will be able to export automobiles, machinery, chemicals, and high-end consumer goods to India at more competitive prices.

India diversifying its trade

The agreement comes amid strained India–US trade relations, marked by tariffs on Indian goods and disagreements over preferential trade benefits. These challenges have prompted India to look beyond the United States to diversify its economic partnerships.

Analysts note that the deal with the EU offers India a chance to broaden its market access, reduce reliance on the US, and enhance its leverage in global trade negotiations.