'Very disturbing': India expresses concern over massive civilian casualties in Lebanon

India on Friday expressed concern over reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon.

In a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority.

Jaiswal added that observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. He also said that the Indian Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community to ensure its safety and security.

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"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing. India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security," ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal’s remarks come after more than 300 people were killed and 1,150 others injured when Israel launched its most devastating strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israel on Lebanon strikes

The strikes came as Iran and the US agreed to a two-week truce. Israel had said that the US-Iran ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that operations would continue.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued rocket fire into northern Israel, including strikes on Kiryat Shmona on April 9, stating it will not stop until Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory cease.

More than 1 million people have been displaced across Lebanon as the humanitarian crisis worsens, according to World Food Programme reports.

Meanwhile, tensions have recently expanded to Kuwait, which accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks on April 9 despite the truce.

Israel has also expressed interest in the de-escalation of tensions with Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorizing direct negotiations with the Lebanese government on April 9. These talks, aimed at disarming Hezbollah and establishing relations, are expected to take place next week at the State Department in Washington.

US-Israel vs Iran war

The war between the US-Israel and Iran started after the US and Israel launched a joint surprise airstrike on February 28, reportedly killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. Iran retaliated by targeting US military bases and restricting access to the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20 percent of global oil shipments.

Tehran later allowed limited passage for certain countries, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq. Iran has imposed a new rule allowing only 15 ships a day in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon and is also reportedly charging tolls of up to $1 million per ship.

How Lebanon entered the US-Israel vs Iran war

Hezbollah entered the conflict by launching missiles and drones toward Israel, targeting military sites, including a missile defense installation south of Haifa. Israel responded with intensified airstrikes across Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanon’s government distanced itself from Hezbollah’s actions. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called the strikes “irresponsible,” saying they were carried out without state approval.