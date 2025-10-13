'Very Efficient': Trump Reacts As Protesters Dragged Out Of Israeli Parliament

Two Knesset members were expelled from the Israeli Parliament on Monday after they tried to disrupt US President Donald Trump’s speech. A few minutes into Trump’s address, the lawmakers, Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, stood up holding signs. Ushers promptly escorted them out of the chamber. Trump praised the ushers for their quick action, saying, “That was very efficient of you.”

The special Knesset session was held in honor of the US President on the same day Hamas released the remaining hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that 13 returning hostages had been brought back to Israel.

"People will remember this as the moment when everything started to change for the better. It will be the golden age of Israel and the Middle East," Trump said, also thanking the Arab countries that helped sign the peace deal.

Trump received a standing ovation during his Knesset address following the ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier in the day, Hamas announced that it would release 20 "living Israeli captives" in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

"The agreement reached is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of its resistance fighters, and we announce our commitment to the agreement reached and the related timelines as long as the occupation adheres to it," Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

"The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall," it added.

(With inputs of IANS).