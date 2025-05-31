'Very Great Talents', Trump Praises Elon Musk As He Bids Him Farewell

New Delhi: In a resounding endorsement, US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Elon Musk for his outstanding work as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), citing his tireless efforts in spearheading sweeping government reforms that have significantly bolstered the US economy.

Trump commended Musk's unwavering dedication, stating, "Elon has worked tirelessly, helping lead the most consequential government reforms in generations."

During a press conference at the Oval Office, marking Musk's last day, Trump effusively praised Musk's contributions, saying, "He's my friend, and he's done a fantastic job. He didn't need to take on this role, but he's a true leader who gets things done."

Trump reassured that many DOGE employees would remain in place, embedded across federal agencies, and hinted that Musk would continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the department's future.

"Many of the DOGE people are staying behind, too, so they're not leaving, Elon is really not leaving. He's gonna be back and forth. I want to thank Elon for his time as a special government employee for coming and helping us."

As Musk bid farewell to his role as Special Government Employee, he expressed gratitude to Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. Musk remains optimistic about DOGE's future, stating, "This is not the end of DOGE but really the beginning. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government." He intends to continue advising Trump and contributing to the department's growth.

The President also listed the contracts that were terminated after DOGE recommendations to help boost the economy.

"We have terminated many-many contracts and many contracts are being looked at and it may be six months or maybe a year or something in some cases. We are going through procedures, we are going through courts and we'll remember you (Elon Musk). DOGE cancelled USD 101 million for DEI contracts at the Department of Education. USD 59 million for illegal alien hotel rooms in New York City. USD 45 million for diversity, equity and inclusion scholarships in Burma. USD 42 million for social and behavioural change in Uganda, USD 40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of migrants. USD 8 million for mice transgenders," Trump said.

Tesla CEO Musk reaffirmed that this is just the beginning of DOGE, and that the department's influence would only grow stronger with time.

"This is not the end of DOGE but really the beginning. My time as a special government employee really had to end. It was a limited time. The DOGE will only grow stronger with time. The DOGE influence will go stronger.

Musk added that he intends to give the president advice even as he closes out his time in the administration.

"I expect to continue to provide advice whenever the president would like advice," Musk said in response to a question from a reporter.

"I hope so," Trump chimed in.

"I expect to remain a friend and an adviser and certainly, if there's anything the president wants me to do, I'm at the president's service," Musk added.

Musk on Thursday announced his decision to step down as a 'Special Government Employee.'

In a post on X, he wrote, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.

The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Earlier, Musk has criticised Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', saying "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both," he added.

