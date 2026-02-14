'Victory belongs to Bangladesh': Tarique Rahman calls for unity in maiden speech after BNP win

In his first remarks after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) landmark win in the Bangladesh national elections.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for unity. The PM-in-waiting also dedicated the party's victory to those who "sacrificed for democracy."

“This victory belongs to Bangladesh, to democracy, and to the people who aspired for it and sacrificed for it. From today, we are all free, with the true essence of freedom and rights restored,” Rahman said at a press conference on Saturday.

The BNP secured a landslide victory in Bangladesh's 13th national elections on February 12, with results declared on Friday. Tarique Rahman won from Dhaka and Bogura, as the party claimed 209 seats, well above the majority mark to form the government.

“With your spontaneous participation, after more than one and a half decades, a parliament and government accountable to the people through direct voting are being re-established in the country,” Rahman said, urging unity “to ensure no evil force re-establishes autocracy or turns the nation into a subservient state.”

The elections were crucial for Bangladesh, marking the first polls since former premier Sheikh Hasina's ouster in the July 2024 student-led uprising. Hasina fled to India, where she has lived in exile since; her Awami League party was barred from participating.

Bangladesh is also set to implement constitutional reforms proposed in the July National Charter, backed by the maximum votes in the National Referendum held alongside the general elections.













