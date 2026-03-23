Air Canada Express plane collides with fire truck in New York City's La Guardia airport; VIDEO

New York: Operations were suspended after an Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday, ANI reported citing New York Post.

As per the reports, the aircraft operated by Air Canada Express reportedly struck a fire truck during landing. The federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a ground stop order has been implemented following the collision.

Audio clips circulating online, along with early visual reconstructions, indicate that air traffic control had repeatedly instructed both the flight crew and the ground vehicle to stop just moments before the collision.

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Unverified reports, citing the New York Fire Department, suggest that at least five firefighters were seriously injured. In addition, more than 100 passengers onboard are believed to have suffered injuries.

Emergency responders, including Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) teams, continue to remain at the scene.

Initial reports point to multiple casualties, including firefighters and passengers, with several said to be in critical condition. However, authorities have yet to confirm the final number of injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for all flights at the airport, allowing emergency operations to proceed and an investigation to begin.

The FAA said the airport was shut due to an emergency and warned of a potentially extended closure, though specific details were not immediately provided. In a separate notice to pilots, it indicated the airport could remain closed until 18:00 GMT.

Officials, however, have not yet released confirmed details on the extent of injuries or the damage caused.

(With IANS inputs)