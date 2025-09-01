Video: Car Crashes Into Russian Consulate In Sydney, Man Held

The video of the incident was captured on camera after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Sky News reported.

Television footage showed a car with one of its windows smashed, abandoned next to a Russian flagpole on the consulate grounds in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

According to Reuters, a police arrested one person in connection with the crash.

Sky News Australia reported that the incident took place around 8 AM after police responded to a call about an “unauthorised vehicle” parked in the consulate’s driveway.

Police said they attempted to speak to the driver at the scene, but the man then drove his vehicle into the gates of the property. Video of the incident showed a silver SUV near the Russian flag with its windows smashed and all four doors open.

“On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attempted to speak to the driver; however, he allegedly drove his vehicle into the gates of the property,” New South Wales police said in a statement, Hindustan times reported.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries,” the statement added.

Due to the incident, Police also confirmed that a 24-year-old constable injured his hand during the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.