Video: Hiker Falls To Death After Untying Safety Rope For Selfie In China

Hong was part of a hiking team ascending the 5,588-metre peak when he reportedly stepped close to a crevasse to take photographs. Witnesses said he had removed his safety rope and was not using an ice axe at the time. He slipped on the snow-covered slope and tumbled nearly 200 metres down the mountain.

Dramatic footage of the incident has circulated on Chinese social media, showing the moment Hong lost his footing and vanished down the icy slope. Rescue teams responded quickly but confirmed he was already deceased when they arrived. His body was later recovered and transported to Gongga Mountain Town.

BREAKING: Tragedy strikes on Nama Peak, Sichuan!

On Sept 27, 2025, a 31-year-old hiker plummeted 200 meters to his death after unclipping his safety rope for a fatal selfie near a crevasse.

According to local media, this was Hong’s first attempt at climbing Mount Nama. His cousin said he had unfastened his safety rope to help others take pictures and may have tripped over his own crampons—the metal spikes worn for walking on ice.

Authorities revealed that the group had not obtained the necessary climbing permits or informed local officials of their plans. The Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau criticized the group for violating basic safety protocols. “If the crampons hadn’t been removed and the rope had stayed attached, this might not have happened,” one official told The Sun.

The Sichuan Mountaineering Association also confirmed that Hong was not a licensed mountain guide, as some online reports suggested. He held only a climbing assistant certificate and occasionally led hikes.