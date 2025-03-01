Advertisement
Video: Ukraine Ambassador's Facepalming Moment Goes Viral Amid Trump-Zelenskyy Clash

US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery exchange over the Russia-Ukraine war at the White House.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery exchange over the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday at the White House, setting the stage for a diplomatic showdown. As the war of words erupted between both leaders, Ukraine's ambassador to the US appeared tense among the diplomats present.

A viral video on social media showed Ukraine's ambassador facepalming as the clash between Trump and Zelenskyy over the Russia-Ukraine war escalated, capturing the tense moment.


After the talk with the Ukrainian President, Trump then issued an ultimatum, stating, "You are either going to make a deal, or we're out. And if we are out..."

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump stressed his belief that Zelenskyy had not broken any agreements with him.

"He might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden...But he didn't break them with me. He wants to make a deal," Trump said.

Trump and Zelensky were scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 1 PM after signing a framework mineral agreement, but the plans were cancelled due to a confrontation involving Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance.

