/Vietnam detains speedboat captain after 15 Indian tourists die in Phu Quoc tragedy

Vietnamese authorities have detained the captain of a speedboat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists. The accident happened during an island-hopping tour on Saturday. Rescue teams continued search operations while authorities began investigating the cause of the tragedy. Indian officials are coordinating with Vietnamese authorities and assisting families affected by the incident.
Police have detained the captain of the speedboat that capsized off southern Vietnam on Saturday.
The captain was identified as Nguyen Hong Hai, 57. He is being investigated for alleged violations of waterway transport safety regulations, according to state media reports.
Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Authorities said 21 people have been rescued.
The accident occurred at around 1 PM on Saturday. The speedboat, registered as AG-26751 and operated by Ocean Pearl Island Co, reportedly malfunctioned and overturned during an island-hopping tour.
The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members. It had departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai shortly before the accident. Preliminary information indicates that 10 of the 15 victims were from Tamil Nadu.
UPDATE: Phu Quoc Speedboat Tragedy
Authorities say the death toll has risen to 15, while 21 people have been rescued after a tourist speedboat capsized off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.
The vessel, AG-26751, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Co., was carrying 32 Indian tourists and… https://t.co/S06qJEbf1k
Authorities have started investigating the circumstances that led to the speedboat capsizing.
Officials have not yet announced the exact cause of the accident.
The Prime Minister of Vietnam Lê Minh Hưng, has ordered an urgent investigation into the accident near Phu Quoc Island.
A statement shared by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai expressed condolences to the victims and their families.
"On behalf of the Vietnamese authorities, we wish to express our deepest sympathies regarding the recent capsizing of a tourist boat carrying Indian nationals in Phú Quốc. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement said.
The Consulate General said the Prime Minister has directed authorities to determine the cause of the accident and take action against those responsible.
"Urgently investigate and determine the cause of the accident, and strictly deal with, in accordance with the law, any organizations or individuals found to have violated regulations and caused this exceptionally serious accident," the statement said.
The Vietnamese Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work closely with Indian authorities.
The ministry has been asked to provide support and protection to affected Indian citizens and their families.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam is to urgently coordinate closely with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and relevant agencies to promptly carry out consular work, provide citizen protection, and address matters concerning Indian citizens," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths of 15 Indian tourists in the accident. He offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam.
My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.
Our Embassy and Consulate are…
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.
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