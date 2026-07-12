Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Vietnam detains speedboat captain after 15 Indian tourists die in Phu Quoc tragedy

Vietnam detains speedboat captain after 15 Indian tourists die in Phu Quoc tragedy

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat reportedly malfunctioned and overturned during an island-hopping tour near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. 

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Vietnam detains speedboat captain after 15 Indian tourists die in Phu Quoc tragedy
Image Credit: Vietnam News Agency X.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jail calls, recce videos & Rs 5 crore extortion plan: Who are the 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police?
Lawrence Bishnoi gang2 min ago
2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu8 min ago
3
Boat accident10 min ago
4
Ferrari crash30 min ago
5
Lionel Messi33 min ago