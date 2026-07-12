/Vietnam orders detailed probe into boat tragedy that killed 15 Indian tourists

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a thorough investigation into the speedboat capsizing incident off Phu Quoc Island that resulted in the deaths of 15 Indian tourists. He has also pledged that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible, according to local media reports.
In an official dispatch issued following the tragedy, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed relevant ministries, government agencies, and local authorities to mobilize all available medical resources, medicines, and emergency support, as reported by Tuoi Tre News.
According to authorities, the speedboat (registration number AG-26751) was transporting 32 Indian tourists, three crew members, and one Vietnamese tour guide from May Rut Ngoai Islet to An Thoi International Port when it capsized approximately 400 metres from shore around 1 pm due to strong winds.
Rescue teams immediately launched operations and, by 3:30 pm, had successfully recovered all 36 people who were on board the speedboat. Of those, 21 survived, while 15 Indian tourists were confirmed dead.
According to An Giang provincial authorities, five of the recovered bodies are being held at Kien Giang General Hospital, while the remaining 10 have been transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for identification and other formal procedures.
The Prime Minister directed the An Giang provincial administration to mobilise all available healthcare facilities and emergency resources for the treatment of the injured, provide comprehensive assistance to the families of the deceased, and conduct a thorough investigation into both the direct and indirect causes of the accident in order to prevent similar incidents in the future, local media reported.
As part of the directives issued following the tragedy, the Ministry of Construction has been tasked with carrying out a detailed inspection of inland waterway transport safety in the accident area as well as other locations with similar operational conditions.
The ministry has also been instructed to strengthen oversight of passenger boat services and review compliance with all relevant safety regulations concerning vessels, lifesaving equipment, and licensed operators.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to closely coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to provide consular support and address all matters related to the Indian nationals affected by the accident.
Meanwhile, provincial authorities have ordered a comprehensive inspection of all businesses operating tourist boat services around Phu Quoc Island.
Officials stated that any violations of safety regulations or operational standards identified during the inspection will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.
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