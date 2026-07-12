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Vietnam orders detailed probe into boat tragedy that killed 15 Indian tourists

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered a comprehensive investigation after a speedboat capsizing near Phu Quoc Island killed 15 Indian tourists and pledged strict action against those responsible.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Vietnam orders detailed probe into boat tragedy that killed 15 Indian tourists
Image Credit: IANS

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