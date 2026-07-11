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Vietnam PM orders probe into Phu Quoc speedboat accident that killed 15 Indians

Vietnam Prime Minister has ordered an urgent investigation into the Phu Quoc speedboat accident that killed 15 Indian tourists. The boat capsized during an island-hopping tour near Phu Quoc Island.

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
Vietnam PM orders probe into Phu Quoc speedboat accident that killed 15 Indians
Image Credit: Vietnam News Agency. Tourist boat carrying Indian tourists capsized in Vietnam.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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