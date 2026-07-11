/Vietnam PM orders probe into Phu Quoc speedboat accident that killed 15 Indians

Vietnam Prime Minister has ordered an urgent investigation into the speedboat accident near Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists. The boat capsized during an island-hopping tour on Saturday. Rescue teams continued search operations while authorities began examining the cause of the tragedy. Indian officials are also coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to assist affected families.
In a statement shared by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai on Facebook, the Vietnamese authorities expressed condolences to the victims and their families.
"On behalf of the Vietnamese authorities, we wish to express our deepest sympathies regarding the recent capsizing of a tourist boat carrying Indian nationals in Phú Quốc. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement said.
The Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai said that the Prime Minister of Vietnam has ordered authorities to urgently investigate the accident and determine its cause.
"Urgently investigate and determine the cause of the accident, and strictly deal with, in accordance with the law, any organizations or individuals found to have violated regulations and caused this exceptionally serious accident," the statement said.
The Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai added that the Prime Minister of Vietnam has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with Indian authorities and provide support to affected Indian citizens.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam is to urgently coordinate closely with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and relevant agencies to promptly carry out consular work, provide citizen protection, and address matters concerning Indian citizens," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief after 15 Indian tourists lost their lives in the speedboat accident near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.
The incident took place at around 1 PM near Phu Quoc Island, when the speedboat, identified as AG-26751 and operated by Ocean Pearl Island Co, reportedly malfunctioned and capsized during an island-hopping tour.
The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members. It had departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai before the accident occurred.
Authorities said 15 people died, while 21 people were rescued. According to preliminary information, 10 of those who died were reported to be Tamil Nadu.
Search and rescue teams continued their efforts as officials worked to identify the victims and gather more information about the incident.
Following the accident, the local guard station dispatched two rescue boats carrying 35 soldiers and officers to search for survivors.
The rescue teams are working closely with the navy and coast guard as operations continue to assist those affected by the accident, according to news agency IANS.
As rescue operations continued, authorities also launched an investigation into the accident.
Officials have not yet announced the exact reason behind the incident. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the speedboat capsizing.
May Rut Ngoai Island is a popular tourist destination known for coral reef diving. Visitors usually take a boat ride of around 20 to 40 minutes from the main island to reach the area.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago."
The embassy added, "Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing."
To assist affected families, the Indian Embassy said a control room has been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.
Emergency Contact Numbers:
+84 36 281 7930
+84 91 552 37 14
+84 33 452 0414
A separate control room has also been set up in Hanoi.
Contact Number:
+84 91 308 9165
The Indian Embassy further said, "We are available for any assistance and queries."
Additionally, the Telangana Government's General Administration (NRI) Department has set up a control room to coordinate rescue and assistance efforts and provide information to the families of those affected.
Control Room Contact Numbers:
9885371189
7997959754
9989654807
7997959779
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