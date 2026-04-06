Violation of international law? Trump's warning to Iran draws ‘war crime’ concerns and backlash

US-Iran tensions: Donald Trump has issued multiple threats against Iran, warning of potential strikes on civilian infrastructure. However, the remarks have drawn criticism from legal experts, who caution that such actions could violate international law. Meanwhile, tensions in the region remain high, with the key global shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, increasingly impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the US could target Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks marked a sharp escalation as tensions rose over the strategic waterway.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, as first reported by Politico. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*****n’ Strait, you crazy b****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” he posted.

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Meanwhile, the US President has also set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. IANS reported that according to CNN, he “appeared to set a new deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” warning of possible strikes if Tehran fails to act.

Violation of international law?

Legal experts have reportedly stated that targeting civilian infrastructure raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law. According to The New York Times, facilities such as power plants and transport systems “are the foundations of civilian life in Iran,” and their destruction “in most cases would be considered a war crime under international law.”

Notably, international law prohibits strikes on civilian objects unless they are used for military purposes and the expected military gain outweighs harm to civilians. A legal expert told The Washington Post that “a threat to attack all bridges or power plants or to attack them without distinguishing between lawful and unlawful targets would be a threat to commit war crimes.”

Political backlash for Trump’s remarks

At the same time, Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

Senator Chris Murphy called Trump’s remarks “completely, utterly unhinged,” according to The New York Times. Representative Don Bacon, a Republican, said Americans “don’t want their president to be profane and vulgar,” adding that “part of leadership is self-control.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the administration had drawn the United States into a “reckless war of choice without any plan,” the report said.

Some Republicans defended the administration. Representative Mike Lawler described the military campaign as an “incredible operation,” according to The New York Times.

The remarks have raised concerns among US allies. According to The Washington Post, the statements caused “whiplash for allies” as Washington also pursues diplomatic efforts.

Iran’s reaction to Trump’s warnings

Iran has rejected the US pressure. A senior Iranian official said the Strait of Hormuz “will remain blocked until Iran receives pay for war damages,” CNN reported.

The Pentagon has not confirmed any plans to target civilian infrastructure. Officials have referred questions to US Central Command. Trump has defended his strategy, saying pressure on Iran is necessary. He also suggested that negotiations could still take place.

“We have it under control, seriously under control,” Trump said in remarks cited by Fox News.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The recent developments centre around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil passes. Any disruption there could affect energy markets and global trade.

The current tensions mark one of the most serious phases in US-Iran relations in recent years, combining military pressure, economic risks, and sharp rhetoric.

(with IANS inputs)

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