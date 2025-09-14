Violence At London Anti-Immigration Rally: 150,000 Protesters Clash With UK Police, 25 Arrested

Central London witnessed violent clashes on Saturday as between 110,000 and 150,000 people gathered for a major anti-immigration rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The Metropolitan Police reported 25 arrests following assaults on officers, who were subjected to "kicks and punches", as well as bottles, flares, and other projectiles being thrown at them.

Approximately 1,000 officers were deployed to manage the rally and a counter-protest organised by the campaign group Stand Up to Racism, which drew around 5,000 participants. Despite police efforts to keep both groups apart, violence broke out as officers moved in to contain the situation.

The protest, dubbed ‘Unite the Kingdom’, was spearheaded by 42-year-old Robinson, a convicted criminal and prominent figure in the British far-right, who described the event as the UK’s “biggest free speech festival”.

“The silent majority will be silent no longer,” he declared. “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Carrying Union Jacks and the red-and-white St George’s Cross, protesters marched across Westminster Bridge before assembling near Downing Street. The rally featured speeches from international far-right figures, including French politician Éric Zemmour and Germany’s Petr Bystron from the AfD.

Even billionaire Elon Musk addressed the crowd via video link, issuing a stark warning, “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Placards displayed slogans such as “Stop the Boats”, and some carried photos of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier in the week.

The protest took place amid surging anti-immigration sentiment across the UK, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK gaining traction in opinion polls. Asylum-seeker hotels have become flashpoints for local unrest, and many attendees voiced anger over rising immigration levels.

“It’s an invasion,” said Ritchie, 28. “They don’t understand we want our country back.” Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, added, “Every day in the papers you read things and you're left stunned, arresting people because they dared to talk about immigration or gender issues. I’m very concerned. I never thought I’d see this in this country.”

Meanwhile, counter-protesters gathered in opposition to Robinson’s rhetoric. Labour MP Diane Abbott, speaking at the Stand Up to Racism rally, dismissed the far-right's claims as dangerous misinformation.

“We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united,” she said.

Police had imposed strict conditions on both events, mandating their conclusion by evening. Officers were drafted from outside London to assist with crowd control. Despite this, tensions flared as the large turnout overwhelmed the planned route.

Earlier, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Metropolitan Police said the crowd exceeded the capacity of Whitehall, prompting protesters to attempt access from multiple directions. Aggression towards officers continued, particularly in the north of Whitehall, as police worked to create a safe exit route for the counter-protesters.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown,” police said in a statement. “Nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified… We will find them and they will face police action, even if it is not possible to do so today.”

Some demonstrators at the rally wore MAGA hats and carried American and Israeli flags, while chants targeted Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Slogans such as “Send Them Home” were seen on placards, and several attendees reportedly brought children to the protest.

Immigration has emerged as the dominant political issue in the UK, overtaking concerns over the economy. Over 28,000 migrants have reportedly crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year. Supporters of the protest argue it's an expression of national pride, as English flags increasingly appear on streets and even painted onto roads. However, anti-racism campaigners warn the display carries an undercurrent of hostility towards foreigners.

