topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
SHEHBAZ SHARIF

'Violence should have no place in Pakistan's politics': PM Shehbaz Sharif after Imran Khan shot in foot

Imran Khan was injured when his convoy was shot at in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Violence should have no place in Pakistan's politics': PM Shehbaz Sharif after Imran Khan shot in foot

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (November 3, 2022) condemned the shooting at Imran Khan's convoy and said that "violence should have no place in the country's politics". 

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," Sharif said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was wounded in the shin when his convoy was shot at in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km from the capital, Islamabad. A member of his party said several colleagues were also wounded amid reports one had been killed.

There were hundreds of people in the convoy when the former cricketer was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Since being ousted in April through a parliamentary vote, Imran Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring opposition against the Sharif-led government.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?