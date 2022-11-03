'Violence should have no place in Pakistan's politics': PM Shehbaz Sharif after Imran Khan shot in foot

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (November 3, 2022) condemned the shooting at Imran Khan's convoy and said that "violence should have no place in the country's politics".

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," Sharif said.

Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was wounded in the shin when his convoy was shot at in Wazirabad, nearly 200 km from the capital, Islamabad. A member of his party said several colleagues were also wounded amid reports one had been killed.

The staccato of gun fire on Imran Khan. Early reports say that one dead, some injured and Imran Khan has a bullet wound on his leg but he is alive. Eerily similar to the attack on Benazir Bhutto. https://t.co/gOjmzlhBvs — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 3, 2022

There were hundreds of people in the convoy when the former cricketer was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Since being ousted in April through a parliamentary vote, Imran Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring opposition against the Sharif-led government.