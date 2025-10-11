Violent Clashes Erupt In Lahore As TLP Marches Toward Islamabad; Party Claims 11 Workers Killed
Large-scale protests by Pakistan's hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) descended into violence in Lahore on Friday, leading to casualty, injuries to dozens of police officers, and the blockade of major routes to Islamabad.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement