Violent Clashes Erupt In Lahore As TLP Marches Toward Islamabad; Party Claims 11 Workers Killed

Large-scale protests by Pakistan's hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) descended into violence in Lahore on Friday, leading to casualty, injuries to dozens of police officers, and the blockade of major routes to Islamabad.

