Holy Cow-lick! Rare pink buffalo named 'Donald Trump' sold ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Bangladesh | VIRAL VIDEO

Viral video: An albino buffalo popularly known as "Donald Trump" that went viral over the internet in South Asia has been sold by official means in Bangladesh prior to the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival. The viral creature is famous for its naturally occurring tuft of hair, which remarkably matches the unique style of the US President.

Social media celebrity razed nearby the capital

The four-year-old viral sensation was reared on Rabeya Agro Farm in Narayanganj, close to the capital city of Bangladesh, named Dhaka. This specialised commercial facility is known for rearing quality buffaloes and cattle, especially meant for use in Qurbani (sacrifice) markets.

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Owner of the Rabeya Agro Farm, Zia Uddin Mridha, explained that the unique specimen was purchased from Rajshahi City Haat approximately ten months ago. The distinguishing feature caused his farm to become a tourist spot.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | People gather to see the viral albino buffalo with blond locks, nicknamed 'Donald Trump,' before it is sacrificed as part of the Eid al-Adha festival's 'Qurbani' ritual. pic.twitter.com/AElrUwB9k9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

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"Because of its unique hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name out of pure affection," Mridha told reporters. "It went viral rapidly, and hundreds of people traveled here just to catch a glimpse of it. This is purely a symbolic name—obviously, a human and an animal can never be truly compared."

Rarity of unique pinkish breeding commands high prices based on body weight

In addition to its widespread viral popularity among popular culture enthusiasts, the breed's genetic uniqueness was pointed out by livestock experts. This particular specimen represents an original albino breed and bears a distinctive pinkish skin hue that distinguishes it from typical domestic water buffaloes.

The distinctive look of the unique specimen allowed for a lucrative transaction. As revealed by Mridha, the animal was sold based on its live weight to one of the prominent buyers who purchased the breed for 550 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) per kilogram.

Media frenzy causes buyers to draw discretion blinds

The buyer of the high-profile albino has been revealed as Mohammad Shoron, who belongs to the prestigious neighbourhood of Jinjira (also known as Rasulpur) of Old Dhaka. The man had acquired the hefty albino buffalo only to carry out his religious duties during Eid.

Nonetheless, it seems like the overwhelming attention that the creature is receiving through the digital media has put pressure on the owner of the animal. Upon visiting the house of Shoron at Rasulpur to trace the whereabouts of the buffalo, the media team was told that no show-and-tell would be possible as the delivery schedule had yet to come true.

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