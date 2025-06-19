A wave of Iranian missiles hit Israel on Thursday, with one of them directly striking Soroka Medical Center, the largest hospital in the south of Israel, and inflicting major damage, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. The attack is in an escalating conflict in its seventh day, with Israel carrying out airstrikes against Iran's Arak heavy water reactor and other sites.

Several hits were identified as a result of the missile barrage—one of them hitting the largest hospital in southern Israel. https://t.co/G29iJqGyiH June 19, 2025

The Beersheba Soroka Medical Center, which caters to around 1 million residents and has more than 1,000 beds, suffered "extensive damage" throughout the complex, a hospital official informed AFP. "We are taking stock of the damage and injuries and request the public to stay away from the hospital," added the official. The medical center and surrounding residential areas were hit by strikes, according to firefighters, although casualty information is yet to be confirmed.

Israel hit back with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor, 250 kilometers southwest of Tehran. State television reported that the site was evacuated before the attack, with "no radiation risk at all." Israel's armed forces, warning people to leave the region, also bombed sites in Natanz and Isfahan with the aim of disabling Iran's nuclear capability.

A Washington human rights organisation puts the death toll in Iran at 639, including 263 civilians, and more than 1,300 injured by Israel's air strikes. Iran's retaliation, comprising about 400 missiles and scores of drones, has killed at least 24 Israelis and wounded hundreds and hit residential quarters in Tel Aviv and other cities.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cautioned that U.S. military action may do "irreparable damage," while Israel has eased some limitations, hinting at a decreased immediate missile threat. The unstable situation keeps threatening to develop into an expanded regional war.