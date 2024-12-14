'I Want To Eat Garbage': Talking Dustbin Cries In Hong Kong, Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned

A viral video showing a “crying” dustbin in Hong Kong has created a lot of buzz on social media platforms and has managed to garner over two million views. The video was shared by digital creator Luckystarry on the social media platform Instagram. The clip was shared with the caption: "It's so lively! I think I could talk to it all day."

In the video clip, a purple mobile trash bin equipped with an animated voice and a stylish personality can be seen rolling and going around, "crying" in a tone filled with humour while pleading, "I want to eat garbage; is there really none?"

At one point in the video, the whimsical bin was seen approaching a group of people, asking, "Sister, do you have any garbage?". The group was quick to respond to the bin's plea. A woman tossed some trash into it, prompting an enthusiastic reply: "Aah, there it is. Yum yum yum!"

The exchange garnered praises from viewers. The text on the video playfully stated, "Hong Kong’s trash truck has astonishing social skills." The innovative concept of an interactive dustbin has taken the Internet by storm and amassed admiration online. Many people applauded the innovation for its entertaining and creative approach in a bid to promote cleanliness.