Viral Video Shows Man Eating Chicken At ISKCON Restaurant In London, Triggers Backlash

New Delhi: A video showing a man eating fried chicken inside an ISKCON Govinda restaurant in London, a strictly vegetarian establishment, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and debate.

In the video, the man, seemingly of African-British descent, is seen entering the premises of Govinda, the vegetarian restaurant operated by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). He approaches the staff and asks if they serve meat.

“Hi, is this a vegan restaurant?” he inquires. A staff member replies, “Yes.” He then asks again, “So, there’s no meat – nothing here?” To which she confirms, “No meat. No onion. No garlic.”

Despite the clear response, the man proceeds to pull out a KFC chicken bucket and begins eating the chicken inside the restaurant. He is also seen offering it to staff members and other customers, creating discomfort among patrons.

One customer confronts him, stating, “Excuse me, what you are doing is violating the rules of this place, and it is not fair.” However, the man continues his disruptive actions until security personnel are called, and he is eventually removed from the restaurant.

A man walks into an ISKCON temple restaurant, mocks their beliefs by asking if the place is vegetarian, and then shamelessly eats KFC chicken at the counter all for content. This is a calculated act of disrespect.#RespectFaith #ISKCON #viralvideo #FaithNotClout #religious pic.twitter.com/FNfxBZfsMV — Dumbfeed (@dumbfeedcom) July 20, 2025

The act has triggered sharp criticism online, with many questioning whether it was a deliberate attempt to insult religious sentiments or provoke controversy. Several users speculated about the man’s intentions, suggesting the act may have been racially or religiously motivated. The footage continues to circulate widely on social media platforms.

Netizens Reaction:

One user commented, “I hope the local authorities have been informed. Regardless of whether it leads to an arrest, this act reflects hatred towards Hindus. He likely assumed there would be no backlash, which is why he dared to do it.”

Another person remarked, “It’s against basic etiquette to bring outside food into any restaurant. Doing so at ISKCON, especially with meat, isn’t just disrespectful, it's a direct affront to the values the establishment stands for. Steps must be taken to protect its sanctity.”

A third user wrote, “Deliberately violating a community’s cultural and religious norms like this shows a deep level of disrespect. Such actions display an alarming level of intolerance that has no place in a civil society.”