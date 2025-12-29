Viral Video: This Indian’s Take On Middle-Class Life In Canada Triggers A Massive Debate Online

India vs Canada: A video shared by an Indian living in Canada has triggered a debate online, with many weighing in on whether life abroad is truly better than life back home.

Posted on Instagram by a user named Vishal, the video compares everyday middle-class life in Canada with that in India. He argues that living in Canada feels calmer, more comfortable and far less stressful, especially for those belonging to the middle class. Drawn from daily life, his observations have struck a chord with some viewers while upsetting others.

The clip opens with Vishal filming a street near his home in Canada. The road appears empty and quiet, with no traffic jams and no blaring horns. He points out that such silence is rare in India’s major cities, where constant noise has become part of daily life.

According to him, the absence of honking is not only about peace, but also reflects better civic sense and a less stressful environment.

As the video continues, Vishal turns his attention to public infrastructure. He praises how systems function smoothly and how spaces feel organised. He asks viewers to listen closely to the background sounds. Birds can be clearly heard chirping, something he says is uncommon in most large Indian cities.

He questions how often people in India get to experience such clean air and calm surroundings as part of everyday life.

The line that sparked the strongest reactions appeared as text on the video. It claimed that middle-class life in Canada is “10 times better” than in India. That statement became the centre of discussion across social media platform.

Reactions in the comments section were divided. Some users agreed with him, saying that peace, clean air and functioning systems make daily life abroad much easier. One supporter wrote that middle-class life outside India feels smoother simply because systems work as they should. Another commented that happiness is not only about money, but also about mental peace.

Others pushed back strongly. One user said that while clean air and quiet streets matter, living close to family carries equal importance. Another argued that Canada may offer better roads and infrastructure, but India provides stronger social bonds and more opportunities.

Several commenters added that every country has its own strengths and weaknesses, and reducing the comparison to a single line oversimplifies a much more complex reality.

As the video continues to circulate, it has touched a nerve. The discussion it triggered goes beyond Canada versus India, opening up a broader conversation about quality of life, personal priorities and what people truly value when they choose where to live.