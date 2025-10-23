Choked, Beaten, And Raped: Epstein Survivor Giuffre Memoir Chilling Details Assault By PM Who 'Laughed' At Her Pain

The publication of a memoir that draws from the life of Virginia Giuffre, perhaps the loudest of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal survivors, has caused ripples throughout the United States and Europe. The memoir, entitled 'Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,' is coming out following Giuffre's recent passing and recounts the heinous activities of Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Anonymous 'Prime Minister' Charged with Rape and Violence

The novel, released six months after Giuffre's passing in Australia, offered a raw and unsettling description of years of sexual exploitation, abuse, and trafficking by influential men worldwide. Giuffre detailed how Epstein trafficked her into his captivity, where she was sexually abused by several of his powerful associates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Among the memoir's most shocking assertions is an account of attacks by an unnamed "well-known Prime Minister" on Giuffre, whom she claimed brutally beat and raped her. The Associated Press reported that the 400-page book came out on October 21.

Detailed Account Of A Caribbean Attack

Giuffre recounted the supposed assault, which she claimed took place on Epstein's island in the Caribbean when she was 18. She graphically recounted the supposed politician strangling her repeatedly until she passed out, saying he "laughed when he hurt me, and when I begged him to please stop, it just made him more turned on."

She remembered pleading with Epstein not to send her back to the politician, but having him callously dismiss her request, telling her in effect, "Sooner or later, you have to get this over with."

Discrepancy in Titles: Whereas the US version of the memoir called the alleged perpetrator a "famous Prime Minister," the British edition apparently named the accused a "former Minister." The identity of the politician is not revealed.

Prince Andrew Scandal Rumblings Again

Prince Andrew is also brought back into the limelight by Giuffre's memoir. She claimed once again that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was still a teenager and claimed that his friends tried to discredit her when she was battling him in court.

"Prince Andrew's staff even attempted to recruit internet trolls to bully me after questioning my validity for so long," Giuffre wrote, further adding, "The Duke of York should still give me a sincere apology."

Settlement and Denial: Prince Andrew denied the claims consistently, claiming he never met Giuffre. Contrary to his denial, he settled the issue out of court in 2022, which cost him millions of dollars, as reported.

New Controversy: The controversy is also driven by new British media reports unearthing emails from years ago that supposedly indicate Andrew's relationship with Epstein went on longer than he publicly acknowledged. In a 2011 email, he reportedly wrote to Epstein, "It looks like we are both in this together and we will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in touch and we will do something soon!"

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein (1953–2019) was a wealthy US financier who was found guilty of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of children. Popular for being friends with high-profile personalities such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, the history and stories of sexual exploitation by him are highly controversial in the US and Europe.

2008 Conviction: He was convicted in 2008 in Florida on charges of illegal sex with a child and spent 13 months in prison.

2019 Arrest and Death: He was arrested in New York in 2019 for sex trafficking but killed himself in prison, a death that led to wholesale investigations and conspiracy theories. His business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of sex trafficking in 2021.

ALSO READ | Is PM Modi's ASEAN Summit Skip A Sign Of Domestic Focus Or Stalled US Trade Talks?