INDIAN TRAVELLERS TO US

Visa Delays, Policy Shifts? Why Indian Travel To The US Dropped In 2025

Data shows a decline in Indian visitors to the US in 2025, driven by visa delays and stricter policies affecting students and travellers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 03:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Visa Delays, Policy Shifts? Why Indian Travel To The US Dropped In 2025People from the Indian American diaspora pose for a picture as they hold a unity rally ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in the United States. (File photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The number of Indians travelling to the United States has witnessed a decline, according to data from the US Commerce Department's National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO). This drop marks a break in a long-standing pattern seen since 2000. Every June in past years, the number of Indian visitors to the United States grew compared to the previous year, except during the COVID pandemic.

However, in June 2025, this trend reversed. The NTTO data shows that 210,000 Indians visited the United States in June 2025. This figure is 8 percent lower than the 2,30,000 Indians who travelled in June 2024.

Preliminary data for July 2025 also indicates a decline. The number of Indian visitors dropped by 5.5 percent compared to the same month last year, as reported by The Times of India.

The overall number of international visitors to the United States has also fallen in 2025. In June, non-US resident visitors were down by 6.2 percent compared to June 2024. Other months in 2025 also showed declines: May decreased by 7 percent, March by 8 percent and February by 1.9 percent. January and April were exceptions, showing increases of 4.7 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, according to the NTTO.

India ranks as the fourth-largest source market for visitors to the United States. The United Kingdom holds the top position as the largest overseas source market. India is second among overseas markets, while Mexico and Canada, which share land borders with the United States, are the two biggest overall source markets. Brazil is fifth.

Together, these five markets made up 59.4 percent of all international arrivals to the United States in June 2025.

A travel agent interviewed by The Times of India pointed out challenges for Indian visitors. He said there is a noticeable impact on student travellers this year. Visa delays affect even those who have secured admission to US colleges.

The decline in Indian visitors may have multiple causes. One factor could be the stricter visa policies put in place during US President Trump’s second term. These policies may be contributing to the reduced numbers of travellers from India.

This data highlights changes in international travel trends to the United States. The decline in Indian visitors marks a departure from past growth patterns seen for over two decades.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK