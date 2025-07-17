Visa Granted, But You’re Still Being Watched: US Warns Indians Of Immediate Deportation For Any Violation

New Delhi: The U.S. Embassy in India has warned visa holders and applicants that receiving a visa is no shield from deportation. In a message shared on social media, the embassy said that American authorities continue to monitor individuals even after a visa has been granted and that anyone found violating U.S. laws or immigration rules could face immediate visa revocation and deportation.

“U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t,” the embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t. pic.twitter.com/jV1o6ETRg4 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 12, 2025

The embassy made it clear that visa holders are under routine surveillance. Students on F-1 visas. Techies on H-1Bs. Visitors. Tourists. Everyone.

The warning comes amid a wave of tightening visa controls and intensified monitoring mechanisms under new screening protocols.

And officials did not need to cite examples. Past cases have shown that people caught working off-campus without permission, misrepresenting social media activity or violating the terms of academic enrollment have faced detention, revoked visas and removal orders.

Social Media Too Is Being Watched

The embassy is deep-diving into the internet. In an earlier post, it warned, “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

Applicants now must list every social media handle used in the last five years on the DS-160 form — from LinkedIn and Facebook to X and Instagram. And that is not only for transparency, but for continuous tracking.

In fact, as per updated guidance issued just weeks ago, applicants for student and cultural exchange visas (F, M, J) are now required to make their social media profiles public. The aim? Easier vetting.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to public,” the embassy declared.

Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States… pic.twitter.com/ud0qeI8tvV — State_SCA (@State_SCA) July 15, 2025

Why This Matters for Indian Visa Holders

The message could not be clearer – every move counts. The days of lax oversight are gone. From attending your college classes to switching employers and from tweeting political views to maintaining a clean immigration record, every action could make or break your stay.

A technical violation, an unreported course change or a simple omission in paperwork can now lead to irreversible consequences.

This crackdown comes against a wider backdrop. U.S. immigration agencies are ramping up vetting not only at the application stage, but long after entry. With growing concerns around visa fraud, overstays and unreported employment, especially in countries like India, which sends one of the highest numbers of visa applicants, Washington is turning up the heat.

What You Need to Know Now

Visa approval is not the finish line. It is the beginning of long-term monitoring.

Any violation of terms, including unauthorised work, dropping out of school or overstaying, can result in visa revocation and deportation.

Social media presence is under strict review. Every handle over the past five years must be disclosed. Privacy settings must be public for some visa categories.

All status changes must be legally reported and updated through the appropriate immigration channels.