Bonds of Beijing: Vladimir Putin and a grown-up Chinese engineer share a tearful full-circle reunion | Viral video

In the tense and complex geopolitical environment of trade strategy and international security deals, a very personal and symbolic event grabbed all the attention at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday. Russia's President Vladimir Putin held an emotional meeting with Peng Pai, a 38-year-old engineer from China specialising in bridges and tunnels.

This is the same person President Putin got acquainted with as a boy during his first state visit to China, which took place in 2000.

Footage released by the Kremlin depicted the heart-warming embrace and playful dialogue between the two men. While briefly conversing, Putin invited the engineer to come over to Russia "anytime," promising, "You are always welcome." The engineer responded eagerly, "I will surely come."

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An unusual meeting in Beihai Park

The unusual relationship between the Russian president and the bridge and tunnel specialist started on July 19, 2000. Twelve-year-old Peng Pai, who at that time came with his parents from Hunan province in central China, was enjoying the beautiful view of Beijing’s Beihai Park, sitting by the lake.

Putin, who was 47 at the time and had recently sworn in to his presidency for the first time, had just toured through the entire complex and took an impromptu break from his official duties to go boating on the lake. During his exit, he saw the young boy teetering along the edges of the railings. In an unplanned and completely spontaneous move, Putin carried the boy down from the edge of the railing, planted a kiss on his forehead, and even stopped to take a picture.

PUTIN signs a photo taken over 26 years ago during his first visit to CHINA



He met the boy from the photo (who is now a grown man) today for an invitation to RUSSIA pic.twitter.com/mo2MBRpgLO — Russian Market (@runews) May 20, 2026

A few days before their pre-scheduled meeting, Peng sent a message to the president via state media outlets saying:

"Dear President Putin, you still seem to be as handsome as always while I myself grew up to become a middle-aged person with a slightly fat stomach."

How a presidential hug altered a career in Moscow

The brief encounter changed everything for the young boy. In the aftermath of his encounter with the "charismatic, foreign uncle," the boy decided that he would study the Russian language.

In 2007, however, he travelled halfway across the continent to study at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University, thanks to a Russian Presidential Scholarship. Over the course of seven years, Peng resided in Russia's capital city, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in bridge and tunnel engineering.

Presently, Peng is a father of two boys and acts as the engineering department head for the state-owned Hunan Construction Investment Group, overseeing the development of projects abroad.

Geostrategic alliance

Even though this symbolic reunion was seen by many as a soft power diplomatic achievement, Putin's important state visit was largely centered around solidifying the "ironclad" comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China.

After the nostalgic moment had passed, Putin went back to conducting official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, overseeing the signing of a number of major bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing energy collaboration, technology transfers, and sea routes between both countries.

This trip is another indication that Moscow continues to shift its economy towards Asia. In light of the continuing sanctions by the West due to Russia's involvement in the Ukraine crisis, Russia depends entirely on China for trade, as well as the purchasing of Russian oil and gas.

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