President Putin, famous for his public presence as a horse rider and ice hockey player, now seems to aspire to more than simply maintaining physical well-being. As shown by recent investigative articles, Putin's Kremlin has embarked on the quest to defy biological aging and prolong the lifetime expectancy of its citizens. According to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal, Russia has just launched a colossal national project called "New Health Preservation Technologies."

This program is reportedly being funded by an estimated $26 billion from the state budget. Its primary focus is on advanced medical interventions for extended human cell longevity and artificial organ transplants.

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This approach appears to be reflected in high-level diplomatic talks. For instance, as reported by CNN, during the military parade held in China last year, President Putin revealed to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that continuous organ transplantation can eventually lead to the achievement of cellular immortality. As an answer, the Chinese President claimed that developments in biotechnology will allow pushing the average human lifespan to 150 years old in the upcoming decades of the new century.

Biological advances: Bio-printing & Xenotransplantation experimentation

State-backed laboratories in Russia are investing substantial public money into developing two innovative medical techniques that are aimed at preventing physical deterioration on a system-wide basis:

3D Bio-Printing: Using advanced 3D printers, researchers are able to print functional living tissue and organs made of biological scaffolding materials. According to the investigative teams, they managed to develop stable human cartilage and fully functional rodent thyroids in their experimental labs.

Xenotransplantation via Genetic Engineering: Scientists are breeding gene-edited mini-pigs capable of growing viable organs for human transplantations. The goal is to create an emergency biological stockpile of customised organs, suitable for humans, to ensure future transplants in case of need.

According to the Russian government's plan, it expects to have this innovative approach to organ transplantations operational and clinically viable by 2030. On a side note, state-funded research laboratories are stepping up their efforts to develop innovative gene therapy methods that could help slow down cellular senescence and prevent genetic decay.

Supreme power control: Putin's daughter headlines the longevity program

To ensure compliance with the orders and total loyalty to the Kremlin, control over this highly costly longevity program was entrusted to Putin's inner circle members.

The key administrative authority here is the eldest daughter of Putin, Maria Vorontsova, who is a professional endocrinologist, and she oversees directly the state-funded projects in medical science. Alongside her works a famous physicist and top-ranked academician Mikhail Kovalchuk, who was identified as one of the main architects of longevity strategy for Russia.

Science vs. politics: Breakthroughs or dreamt technologies?

In spite of huge sums of money invested by Moscow, the program "New Health Preservation Technologies" faces growing criticism from the global scientific community and dissident Russian experts.

Alexander Ostrovsky, an outstanding Russian expert who managed to escape Russia, showed clear disbelief towards the reality of the project accomplishments. Ostrovsky believes that until the project results are presented publicly and scientifically proven, all these innovations are nothing but political fantasies and dreams. The Russian scientist even claims that some project directors can deliberately lie about the current stage of research to receive huge sums of money and tell the Kremlin exactly what it wants to hear.

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