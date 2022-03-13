हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin suffering from critical brain disorder, claims UK report

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance is sharing a growing number of reports about 69-year-old Putin`s "increasingly erratic behaviour", combined with a bloated appearance in recent footage.

Vladimir Putin suffering from critical brain disorder, claims UK report
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin may be suffering from a brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson`s disease, or `roid rage` resulting from steroid treatment for cancer, a media report said citing intelligence sources.

Citing sources close to the Kremlin, senior figures in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian President`s globally reviled decision to invade Ukraine, the Daily Mail report said.

The intelligence community is sharing a growing number of reports about 69-year-old Putin`s "increasingly erratic behaviour", combined with a bloated appearance in recent footage, and the absurd distance he insists on keeping from visitors to the Kremlin, the report added.

A security source said: "It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin`s psyche."

"There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so. Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him."

The source said this failure to think clearly was being compounded by the lack of a "negative feedback loop", with the Russian leader "simply not being briefed" on elements of failures with the invasion. Russia`s ongoing war on Ukraine entered the 18th day on Sunday (March 13).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine crisisRussia-Ukraine warUkraineParkinson's disease
Next
Story

US warns China of consequences if it tries to help Russia on sanctions

Must Watch

PT2M

Breaking News: Ashok Gehlot made a big statement about Congress