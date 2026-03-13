Larger than the Eiffel Tower: The floating giants carrying the world's 'black gold' through war zones

Crude oil plays a pivotal role in international economics. While trucks and oil rigs do their part in helping the world advance, the real giants in the world of oil transportation are the massive oil tankers that traverse the world's oceans. The massive size of these vessels is such that they don't just carry oil; these giants can carry the Eiffel Tower across the seas.

As the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz escalates in March 2026, these giants have become the main targets of missile and drone attacks. Let's get a more profound insight into these engineering marvels that have become the main targets in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The scale of a titan: Larger than the Eiffel Tower

The Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which traverse the world's oceans, are a marvel in the world of architecture.

Dimensions: The standard dimensions for a VLCC ship are between 300 and 400 meters in length and 60 to 80 meters in width. The Eiffel Tower stands at a height of 330 meters.

The length of these giants is greater than the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Capacity: One VLCC ship can carry 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The litre count: That's a staggering 318 million litres of oil carried in one trip by one ship.

Road comparison: If the oil carried by one VLCC ship were to be carried by trucks, 16,500 tanker trucks would be required to do the job.

Evolution: From Wooden Barrels to Steel Giants

The 'barrel' origin: The oil is originally transported in heavy wooden barrels that leak a lot. This is the origin of the word 'barrel' as a standard unit of measurement for oil (approx. 159 litres).

1878 - The Zoroaster: This is the first tanker ship built by two Russian brothers. This is the first ship designed to transport oil exclusively. The ship had 242 tons of oil on board.

The Suez crisis shift: The Suez Canal closed in 1956. This forced ships to go the long way around Africa. This long distance required the development of 'Supertankers' that could transport the oil required for the long distance to Africa.

Types of tankers: Crudes and products

Crude tankers: These transport oil from the oil fields (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, etc.) to the oil refineries.

Product tankers: These are smaller ships that transport gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, etc., to various ports all over the world.

Classification by weight (DWT):

Aframax: Length is up to 250 meters. Carries 5 to 8 lakh barrels.

Suezmax: This type is designed to pass through the Suez Canal. Carries 8 to 12 lakh barrels.

ULCC (Ultra Large Crude Carrier): The largest ships that transport oil. Carries up to 3 million barrels. The longest ship ever built is the legendary Seawise Giant, a floating city that is 458 meters long.

Engineering: How does a 400-meter giant move?

Massive diesel engines, producing tens of thousands of horsepower, move the ships.

Speed: The ships move steadily at a speed of 22 to 28 km/h.

Safety features: The ships are designed with a double hull to prevent oil spills in case of a collision. The inert gas system fills the space in the oil tanks during transport to prevent explosions.

The 2026 conflict: 15 tankers under fire

Since the commencement of war on February 28, 2026, the Strait of Hormuz has become a graveyard for maritime trade.

Tragedy on March 11: The most tragic event took place off the coast of Basra, Iraq. Two huge oil tankers, the Safesea Vishnu and the Zephyros, were hit by underwater drones. This has stalled oil exports from Iraq. One person was killed in the blasts.

Total toll: So far, 15 oil tankers and cargo ships have been hit by Iranian missiles, projectiles, and drones.

Targeting energy: When a VLCC like the MKD Vyom is targeted by enemy forces, they're not just targeting a vessel; they're potentially setting fire to 318 million litres of oil.

